Veterans Day Parade honors local service members with large crowd in Moulton

A crowd of hundreds gathered around the Moulton square last week to honor local veterans, making the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade one of the largest and most attended veterans parades to date, according to American Legion Post 25 Commander Philip Terry.
“The community involvement was overwhelming this year, and by community, I mean Lawrence County,” Terry said. “This county does more than most when it comes to recognizing and supporting our veterans… They were able to remember our veterans, and of course the veterans felt honored.”
Terry, who helped organize the parade alongside Stanley Johnson, said more than 45 vehicles and floats registered to participate in the procession plus a large number of walkers and marchers.
“The American Legion handed out flags for the crowd to wave during the parade, and we gave every one of the hundred that had been purchased. I believe the crowd easily doubled that number; there were probably several hundred along the parade route and up on the square,” Terry said, calling the Veterans Day Parade “the largest we’ve had.”
Johnson, who helped facilitate registration for the parade, said several schools from throughout Lawrence County were represented in the parade, including Hazlewood and Speake elementary schools and Hatton and Lawrence County high schools. He said Hatton Church of Christ and Moulton Church of Christ and the LCHS Cross Country team were among those who organized a float for the parade.
“I thought it was a great turnout, especially after last year and COVID interfered,” Johnson said. “Loretta Gillespie usually volunteers and organizes everything, and although she’s experienced a few health issues, she was still a great help to the event this year. Phil and Roger (Loosier) did a tremendous job organizing everything, I believed they bore the brunt of it all.”
Johnson said Roger Loosier, who is an American Legion Post 25 member, also served as grand marshal in the 2021 Veterans Parade.
“Bradley Roden was responsible for rallying fire trucks from all over the county,” Johnson said, listing each of the volunteer fire departments from throughout Lawrence County in attendance. “I’ve always said we do more with less in Lawrence County, especially from our school system and first responders. The community turned out for our veterans.”
Johnson said all proceeds and donations from parade registration were passed directly to the American Legion Post 25, which serves veterans in need throughout Lawrence County and North Alabama.
Although the parade wasn’t organized as a fundraiser, Post 25 Adjutant Kay Wadsworth said the event generated $336 for Lawrence County veterans. Terry said those funds will further projects and support for local veterans, including assistance to veterans and their families in paying for utility and water bills, assistance with some medical expenses or providing transportation to a VA hospital, or providing accessibility ramps for veterans or a veteran’s spouse in need.
Terry said he hopes enthusiasm exhibited for the parade will also help boost membership for Post 25, which is the only American Legion post within Lawrence County.
Wadsworth said Post 25 currently has about 70 members, 30 of which are active members. She said the post has a high population of elderly members, some of whom have been with the American Legion post for 50 years.
“Many of our members are also members of the local VFW (Veterans of Foreign War) and Auxiliary,” she added. “The VFW requires a veteran to have served during a foreign war, the American Legion Auxiliary requires the member to be a spouse, child or grandchild—female or male—of a veteran and the American Legion only requires one to be a veteran of any branch of service.”
Terry said he hopes the annual Veterans Parade and other patriotic events held in Moulton and Lawrence County, like the annual Veterans Celebration, will help spark interest among potential young members.
“We only have two living World War II veterans left in Lawrence County, and they are both in poor health… The biggest loss to me is that their story goes with them,” Terry said. “There are those trying to erase our history; it’s hard to remember the pain of war, but those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.”
He said the American Legion post recognizes the county’s lost veterans at the post’s monthly meetings by paying them homage on a “Wall of Remembrance,” which lists the names of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
According to Terry, the American Legion’s motto is “Veterans serving veterans”—a mantra that Johnson says the local post is proudly living up to.
“These veterans have served our country for years and they’re still serving today,” Johnson said. “I’m humbled each time I’m in their company, and it seems like I learn something new every time I’m around a veteran. They’ve been through so many things I can’t hardly bring myself to think about…our veterans are great people.”
Following the parade on Thursday, Terry said Moulton Church of Christ invited the veterans and their families to the church building for finger foods and refreshments. He said local veterans were also treated to lunch at Post 25 on Thursday by members of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 25.
