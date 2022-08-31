Family Dollar/Dollar Tree celebrate grand openings in Town Creek

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held at a joint dollar store operation in Town Creek earlier this month. The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce celebrated alongside Town Creek officials with a grand opening ceremony at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores, located on Alabama 20. “We would like to thank everyone for coming out for the grand opening,” the Lawrence Chamber posted on Monday, Aug. 15. “Stop in and check out the new store.”

