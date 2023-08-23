an exciting development, Lawrence County Schools have qualified for funding that will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the academic year. This initiative, made possible by the USDA and Alabama Medicaid, aims to ensure that every child has access to nutritious meals, eliminating a potential barrier to learning.
With the rising cost of meals affecting families across the nation, this program comes as a welcome relief for parents and guardians. “We feel so blessed this year. The parents are very excited. There were always students that qualified, and there were students who were right on the border. Those students tended to accumulate a lot of debt and it became a burden,” explained the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Director, Michelle Chenault. “This year every child will walk on equal ground. They’re not intimidated to go through the lunch line.”
