Picnic in the Park draws hundreds to downtown Courtland

The historic Town of Courtland continued a long-running tradition on Saturday and held its 45th annual Picnic in the Park.
Drawing nearly 400 visitors to the town square on Saturday, this year’s picnic became one of the most successful Courtland has seen to date, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
“There were several hundred people downtown at any given time on Saturday. I believe this turned out to be one of the largest weekends we’ve had so far,” she said. “The weather was perfect, we brought back some of the events people have come to expect with this event, but also added some. It was really a perfect day.”
According to tradition, Courtland also names the town’s Citizen of the Year at the annual event. This year’s award went to Donnie “Hoot” Gibson for many years of community service to the town.
Gibson was nominated for the award by Councilman Farrell Hutto.
“He’s always been so good to help us,” Hutto said, adding that Gibson provides music and assists with setup for several community events. He said Gibson has helped secure grants through his employer Ascend for the Courtland Public Library and the Courtland Fire Department.
In September, Ascend Cares of Decatur awarded $4,300 to the Courtland Public Library for facility upgrades to help fund a children’s reading program through the library. In December 2020, Ascend Cares also awarded Courtland Fire Department $2,500 for a thermal imaging camera.
“(Gibson) is such an asset to the town,” Peebles said. “He never hesitates to help with community events and he makes sure everything runs smoothly. He’s very deserving of the Citizen of the Year award because he is so supportive to our town. Our community depends on people like him.”
Gibson’s wife Linda said she and her husband were both shocked and grateful that he was named for the award this year.
“We appreciate the mayor and the council for their recognition,” she said. “I know he is honored and thankful. He loves this town and this community.”
Like years past, the Courtland Picnic kicked off with a children’s parade around the square Saturday morning. The 2022 Picnic in the Park also featured a cornhole tournament for the second year in a row, and this year introduced Bingo activities and a raffle, Peebles said.
Peebles said Tim Guyse was the winner of the shotgun raffle and named first-place cornhole tournament winners Kenny Rogers and Brenda MacPhee.
“We had a variety of vendors this year—several vendors selling arts and crafts and food vendors of all kinds,” Peebles added. “If you liked anything barbecued or grilled, it was available for lunch at the park on Saturday… We had lots of children’s activities. We had bouncy houses, which were sponsored by Morgan Jones.”
Plans for the annual Picnic in the Park, which is organized each year by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, are already in the works for next summer, Peebles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.