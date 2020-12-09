The Lawrence County Public Library has closed until further notice after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19, according to Library Director Rex Bain.
The library closed its doors on Friday and is waving any fines accrued during the closure, Bain said. All borrowed items due back during the closure have adjusted due dates now set tentatively for Monday, Dec. 14, he added.
“We regret any inconvenience this causes the public,” said Bain.
