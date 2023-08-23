Lawrence County Library introduces convenient mobile printing service

Director Rex Bain sends a print order from his phone.

Lawrence County residents are in for a treat as the Lawrence County Library announces the launch of its innovative mobile printing capabilities, allowing patrons to print documents and materials right from their computers, smartphones, or tablets.

Gone are the days of rushing to the library to print out important documents. With the newly introduced mobile printing services, individuals can now send their print jobs remotely and collect them at their convenience. This game-changing feature caters to the busy lives of the community, offering a hassle-free printing experience.

