Lawrence County Library introduces convenient mobile printing service

Lawrence County residents are in for a treat as the Lawrence County Library announces the launch of its innovative mobile printing capabilities, allowing patrons to print documents and materials right from their computers, smartphones, or tablets.
Gone are the days of rushing to the library to print out important documents. With the newly introduced mobile printing services, individuals can now send their print jobs remotely and collect them at their convenience. This game-changing feature caters to the busy lives of the community, offering a hassle-free printing experience.
Library Director Rex Bain expressed excitement about the initiative, stating, “For years we’ve had people walk in or call asking if they could print something from their phone, or they’ve asked if they could send us something to print so they could come by and pick it up. Those requests have been picking up more and more.”
To utilize this service, library users simply email their documents to the new system. From there, the system will hold the documents until the end of the business day. When patrons are ready to come to pick them up, they will come to the library and the system will print them. This user-friendly approach empowers individuals to manage their printing requirements with ease.
The library’s latest addition is a testament to the library’s continuous efforts to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape and showcases its dedication to enhancing accessibility to the public.
Orders can be placed by emailing black and white documents to bwlaw@libdataprint.com and color documents to colorlaw@libdataprint.com. Black and white are .20 per page, and color prints are .75 per page. Debit and credit cards are accepted, but orders under $5.00 must be paid in cash. While membership is encouraged, it is not a requirement to use the new printing services.
