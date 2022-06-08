Northeast Mississippi Community College held its annual commencement exercises in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 in front of capacity crowds of graduates, friends, family and fans.
Health science students walked across the stage on Thursday, May 12 as those receiving degrees and certificates in Associate Degree Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Medical Assisting Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology and Respiratory Technology were all pinned by their respective program directors.
On Friday, May 13, the college celebrated university parallel students and those receiving their degrees in career and technical education degrees and certificates.
In total, over 600 students received their degrees from Northeast Mississippi Community College between the Fall 2021 and the Spring 2022 semesters.
Graduates from Northeast Mississippi Community College for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters included:
Briley LeAnn Pitt of Trinity.
Information about Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northeast Mississippi Community College, located in Booneville, Mississippi, is continually moving forward.
In the spring of 2020, Northeast became just one of four community colleges in the world to reach the prestigious Apple Distinguished School designation. NEMCC was the recipient of the Ellucian Impact Award for 2020 that recognizes the college's advancements in technology and is the only school in the nation to receive the award with the second award going to the University of Greenwich in London and Kent, United Kingdom.
Northeast has been named one of the top colleges and universities in Mississippi and was recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as the Healthiest Workplace in Mississippi as it pertains to colleges and universities.
In addition to being one of the top colleges and universities in the nation, OnlineColleges.com recognized Northeast as the top school in the state of Mississippi for online education out of all colleges and universities, including four-year colleges and universities.
ZIPPIA has honored Northeast as the top community college in Mississippi in preparing students for the workforce and Northeast became the first college or university to offer a Z-degree (zero textbook cost) degree in the state of Mississippi as well.
Northeast athletics can also boast that it is home to a new ultramodern baseball and softball facility and currently holds the record for largest video boards for both sports in the community college ranks in the state.
The Chronicle of Higher Education has designated the college as one of its "Best Places to Work For," and CollegeChoice.net has named Northeast a Top 25 Community and Junior College in the country while The Center for Digital Education has recognized Northeast as a Top 10 Digital Community College in the nation.
Campus Labs recently named Northeast as one of two educational institutions in the nation as a Campus Labs Trailblazer Award honoree. The Campus Labs Trailblazer Award is based on the college creating a culture of assessment on campus through Campus Labs Planning to increase institutional adoption, focus on continuous improvement, and closing the loop in the institutional assessment priorities.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College, visit http://www.nemcc.edu.
