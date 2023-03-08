Lawrence County Music Fest to support American Cancer Society

The first annual Lawrence County Music Fest will be held Saturday, March 18 at the Lawrence County High School auditorium. The festival was created to replace the annual Hee Haw cancer fundraiser.
The Hee Haw Variety Show was held annually in Lawrence County from 2005 to 2019. It originally started to support the county’s Relay for Life event. When the county stopped hosting Relay for Life, it became a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Now, the new LC Music Fest will take up the mantle as the county’s main fundraiser in the fight against cancer.
The event will start at 5:00 p.m. Doors will open around 4:30. There are no tickets; instead, guests are asked to provide a donation at the door. The committee recommends $10. All proceeds will support the American Cancer Society.
Several local entertainers will take the stage, with performances from Ray Sparks and Coyote Creek, the Freedom Singers, Joyful Noise, and more. The show will be hosted by WALW’s David Norwood.
Debbie Killen chaired the event’s organization committee. She said the music fest is a collective creation.
“We just got to talking about it,” said Killen. “Not one particular person decided to do [it].
Though the variety show lasted for 15 years, the music fest committee felt the new event needed to be different.
“Instead of coming back with another Hee Haw, we knew – with the generation that’s come along now – the majority of them don’t know what a Hee Haw is,” said Killen. “We just thought, ‘Just a good musical festival will be so much better.’ We’ve got such a variety of music: bluegrass, country – we do have a little bit of pop – gospel… it’s going to be really good.”
According to Killen, all the scheduled performers are from Lawrence County.
The committee organized a similar concert last year called Music Explosion. However, they chose to reset with a new title.
“It was called Music Explosion, and we just really didn’t care for the name,” Killen explained. “This year we changed it to Lawrence County Music Fest.”
Despite organizing it without sponsors, last year’s event still raised approximately $1,500. The committee hopes the music fest will raise at least $5,000 for the American Cancer Society.
“We set our goal at $5,000, and we’ve [already] got over $2,000 so far,” said Killen. “We’re just thankful we’ve already got this much [when] we haven’t even had the thing yet.”
They would love a large crowd to the performances; however, they’re focused on reaching those affected by the disease.
“This year we’re actually sending out special invitations to cancer patients or survivors,” said Killen.
During the intermission, Cherry Hammonds of the American Cancer Society will give away door prizes to their special guests.
Killen, Larry Yarbrough, Marcus Lipscomb, Rice Towry, Glenda Thompson, Sandra Givens, and Hammonds compose the committee over the event. After the curtain fell on Hee Haw, they were determined to continue the community’s efforts to fight cancer.
“I’ve got family members that had cancer, had a mother that died from cancer, and it’s real relevant on my mom’s side of the family as well as my dad’s side of the family,” Killen explained. “My oldest brother has had throat cancer twice. He’s still living, but he’s not able to talk now.
“Two ladies that are on our committee are cancer survivors. Everybody that’s on the committee, they have family that’s had cancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.