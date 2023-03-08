Lawrence County Music Fest to support American Cancer Society

Local entertainer CR Hood is scheduled to perform during the concert.

The first annual Lawrence County Music Fest will be held Saturday, March 18 at the Lawrence County High School auditorium. The festival was created to replace the annual Hee Haw cancer fundraiser.

The Hee Haw Variety Show was held annually in Lawrence County from 2005 to 2019. It originally started to support the county’s Relay for Life event. When the county stopped hosting Relay for Life, it became a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

