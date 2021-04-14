Lawrence County resident Allen Pickens named state’s 2020 Farm-City Volunteer

Lawrence County’s Allen Pickens has been awarded as Alabama’s 2020 Farm-City Volunteer of the Year following the Alabama Farm-City Awards program held in Birmingham last week.
Pickens was selected for the award and recognized last Thursday for his efforts in organizing and assisting with Farm-City programming through the years. His volunteer work has proved to be an invaluable asset to Lawrence County and the state, especially in the year 2020 due to the many restrictions COVID-19 brought to Farm City programming, Lawrence County Extension Agent Donna Shanklin said.
She said Pickens was nominated for the award by the Lawrence County Farm-City Committee.
“Allen Pickens has served on the Lawrence County Farm-City Committee for countless years, and always with the attitude of service,” the committee said in its submittal statement. “From organizing the hayride for the annual Pizza Farm event to ensuring that monies are available to make sure that Farm-City events are successful. However, in 2020, Allen Pickens stepped up and made sure that our COVID-19-adapted Farm-City awareness programs were a success.”
According to the committee’s statement, Pickens played a key role in coordinating with local Lawrence County residents to develop videos showcasing the agricultural commodities of the county for a virtual Farm-City program in 2020.
“Our Lawrence County muscadine, goat, and peanut videos would not have been possible without his personally contacting people. He personally appeared in one video with row crop producer Sam Spruell to talk about peanut production and growing row crops. A production that has added importance in that Mr. Spruell passed a few months later,” the committee said. “Again, Allen Pickens has an attitude of service as it relates to all that he does and being acknowledged for the work he does for the Farm City program would be a recognition long overdue.”
Pickens was presented with the 2020 Farm-City Volunteer of the Year Award by Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms and Alabama Farmers Federation’s Area Organization Director Barrett Gilbert.
Pickens said he felt honored and undeserving of the award. He was able to attend the annual Farm-City awards program with his wife, Karen, and two daughters, Keri and Karla.
