Youth Leadership Program begins new year

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming their new Youth Leadership class. The program, which has been offered since 2006, is open to any high school student in Lawrence County, including those that attend a homeschool, signature school, public or private school. This innovative program aims to shape the leaders of tomorrow by providing them with a unique platform to develop crucial life skills, foster civic engagement, and expose students to potential career options available in the county. The application requires an essay, two recommendations, and an interview. This year there were 49 applications received, a significant increase from the 25 applicants last year.
This year the students will meet once a month for nine sessions. The sessions include Leadership 101, Agriculture Day, Criminal Justice, Health and Education, Banking and Retail, Business and Industry, Legislative Day, Flawless Delivery, and Tourism Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.