All about the Bees

We have all heard by phrases like, “the land of milk and honey” or maybe “you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar” or perhaps we’ve been called, “Honey” by someone special. But we’ve all heard of honey, and most of us have at least tasted it and know where it comes from.
There are 61 verses using the word “Honey” in 23 books of the Bible. Honey is discussed most often in the books of Deuteronomy.
Honey has been linked to health benefits like improved heart health, wound healing, and blood antioxidant status. However, consuming too much may cause adverse effects due to its high sugar and calorie content, so it’s best to use honey instead of other forms of sugar and enjoy it in moderation.
Honey is rich in nutrients and antioxidants, has antibacterial properties, and can play a role in diabetes management as part of a balanced diet.
Honey is essentially pure sugar, with no fat and only trace amounts of protein and fiber. It contains small amounts of some nutrients, but most people typically don’t consume enough honey for it to be a significant dietary source of vitamins and minerals.
Daniel Stover wasn’t thinking about any of that when he agreed to join his 80-year-old father, Clarence “Smokey” Stover, in his hobby; beekeeping.
Beekeeping has since turned into a lucretive project that anyone with a backyard and willingness to learn can enjoy.
U.S. beekeepers produced 148 million pounds honey from about 2.7 million bee colonies at a yield of 55.3 pounds per hive.
For Stover it was more like 10 gallons this past spring, but it’s a lot compared to his dad starting out with one hive in 1981.
Stover says he lost two hives in 2016, “They just left,” he said with a shrug.
Since then he’s learned through talking to other bee keepers and by trial and error.
Stover has mentored two others who are doing well, and he is a hero in a wierd white suit to his two daughters, Aubrie, 9 and Rylie 6, who have diffrent levels of appreciation for the little flying kamikaze pilots. Both have been stung, so they know the downside of this job.
For the past seven years, Stover has worked with bees and has learned with help along the way from his friends, Cory Gillespie and Dr. Aaron Fletcher. “I’ve learned a lot through YouTube University, as well,” he said.
“After losing those hives in 2016, I let it go for a year but when I started up again I came out of that winter with seven hives,” he smiled.
“Since then they have grown to 13 hives. “
He tries to work them once a week, opening each top to check carefully for signs of trouble such overcrowding.
According to Stover, overcrowding is a leading cause of bees making a swarm and heading out to find larger accommodations.
He tells the story of once rescuing a swarming hive that was in the process of filling up the arm of a discarded sofa. “There was no way I could vacuum them out so I just cut the arm off of the sofa,” he laughed.
Rescuing bees is one of the most important elements of bee keeping. It preserves pollinators, which insures the continuation of our food supply.
According to the Oxford University Press, one third of the food we eat comes from pollination due to honeybees. To put it simply, it is about one in every three bites of food.
Stover and people like him are literally saving the lives of millions of people now and in the future. After all, can you imagine taking on the job of the little honey bee? That would mean pollinating literally every blooming thing by hand.
It is vitally important that you contact someone like him before trying to eradicate bees on your property.
One reason you might want to encourage bees to forage on your flower garden or your apple trees is that if you are one of the estimated more than 100 million people in the U.S. who experience various types of allergies each year local honey is thought to be extremly beneficial. Allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. ( Asthema and Allergy Foundation of America statistics).
One of them works with Stover and buys his honey because it is locally grown.
“This guy moved up here from Key West and is literally plagued by allergies,” Stover explained. “He buys two pounds every so often to try to stay ahead of the blooming cycles. He takes one or two tablespoons every morning.”
Stover describes how bees move around to pollinate various crops. “My neighbor has about 40 acres of blackberries so they don’t have to travel far for that, but they go several miles to pollinate other fruits and row crops, then cotton and corn.”
For all the good that bees do they are frequently punished with death by farmers and people who don’t want them around their pool or playgrounds.
“Spraying crops could result in the death of the whole hive,” says Stover. “The worker bees pollinate the contaminated blossoms, bring it back and deposit it into the cone. Other bees, like the nurse bees, eat it and they die.”
He describes finding dead bees all around the hives and he knows what’s happened. It’s heartbreaking.
That’s one of the many reasons he is teaching his daughters the art of helping these creatures to continue to live and thrive. They and their generation and the generations that follow will need these little miracles in order to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
What can you do to help? Plant fruit bearing trees such as peaches, apples and pears. Grow vegetables that offer excellent pollen, like squash, strawberries, blueberries and pumpkins.
Even if you don’t have an area to devote to a garden you can encourage your city to plant wildflowers along highways and roadsides.
Even potted plants help to do their part in the cycle of life.
In conclusion, Stover offers this suggestion, “Before making the large investment you should spend time with a bee keeper to get the experience. There is a lot of work that goes into it. It’s not just some white boxes sitting in a field.”
If you are interested in learning more about the art of keeping bees, visit Stover on facebook at Alabama Bee Girlz and Dad or on his personal page, Daniel Stover, also on facebook. You can also arrange to purchase honey on these sites.
And on Instagram; https://youtube.com/@AlabamaBeeGirlz
