Jack Daniel Cooperage awards $7,500 to Jesse Owens Museum

The Jesse Owens Park & Museum recently received a $7,500 donation from Jack Daniel Cooperage to continue operations at the museum.
“Under normal circumstances, a donation of this size would mean a great deal, but after the past two years and loss of revenue as well as the challenges presented by COVID, this donation right now means even more,” Museum Director Nancy Pinion said. “We want to thank the Jack Daniel Cooperage employees and their administrators for this donation.”
According to Andrea Jones, Human Resource manager at Jack Daniel Cooperage in Trinity, the funds are being awarded incrementally through two councils at the cooperage.
She said the Diversity and Inclusion Council and the Employee & Civic Engagement Committee, each run by Jack Daniel Cooperage employees and leaders, presented a $4,000 check to the Jesse Owens Museum on Friday. She said another $3,500 check should arrive next week.
“Those two teams presented the donation in honor of Black History Month,” Jones said. “It was just a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community.”
After visiting the museum last week, Jones said she and the other Jack Daniel Cooperage representatives were “blown away” by the museum’s exhibits and impressed by the staff and facility.
The Jesse Owens Museum, located in the Oakville community west of Danville, honors the life and legacy of world-renowned track star and Olympian gold medalist James Cleveland “Jesse” Owens.
“The museum does a remarkable job in telling the Jesse Owens story and keeping his legacy alive,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, with COVID, we are sure this has been a trying time for the museum. We’re honored to be able to give back to our community in this way.”
According to Pinion, attendance at the museum fell approximately 90% in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—even during an Olympic year when the museum typically sees attendance quadruple.
She said funds provided by Jack Daniel Cooperage will further the museum’s efforts, which include the facilitation of school fields trips and educational programs for Lawrence County students.
“We’re thankful to Jack Daniel Cooperage for thinking of the museum and helping us to continue the work in remembering one of Lawrence County’s greatest heroes,” Pinion said. “We enjoyed their trip to the museum tremendously.”
