The Lawrence County School Board is amending its virtual and blended learning program after many students who chose distance learning are failing, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
In a regular board meeting Monday night, Smith said students on the failing list countywide will be required to return to a traditional learning setting in the next semester. He did not have an exact number of students failing grades Monday night but said there were enough students on the list to raise concerns.
“We’ve seen, not only in this county or even in the state, but nationwide, students who learning virtually are struggling,” Smith said Monday. “I don’t want to raise a generation of unprepared children due to a decision we made.”
According to the amended program, guardians and students who earned passing grades will continue to have three options—traditional, virtual or blended. Failing virtual students in grades seventh through 12 will be required to return to traditional school and will be allowed to continue working towards their first semester requirements, Smith said.
Kindergarten through grade six students will also have opportunities to reassess incomplete or missing work, according to the amended plan.
For all students, second-semester assignments will be due three weeks from the date it was assigned rather than at the end of the semester, Smith added. For virtual students, a weekly assessment that measures student engagement, as well as progress, will determine whether the student continues online learning or will be required to return to traditional school.
“Students who continue to lack skills at the end of the school year will be given additional learning opportunities such as Summer Reading Camp and Summer School,” the amended plan reads.
The amended plan passed with a 5-0 vote. District 2 Board member Gary Bradford was not present for the meeting.
The board also approved a resolution providing full-time educators with a $250 “COVID-19 supplement.”
Smith said the one-time supplement will be paid to approximately 625 full-time employees.
“Our employees have done a phenomenal job,” he said. “The supplement will help compensate them for duties going on in the spring. These funds cannot be used for work already completed.”
Smith said an amended school calendar, which will reflect Jan. 5 through Jan. 8 as virtual days for students, will also allow teachers extra planning for return after Christmas break.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Mt. Hope School Principal Tony Rutherford, effective Dec. 31, and R.A. Hubbard math teacher John David Little, also effective Dec. 1.
The board accepted the retirement notice of Lawrence County Technology Coordinator Larry Smith, effective April 1. The board also approved the employment of Hatton Elementary teacher Jessica Hughes, and the transfer of Mt. Hope School Reading Coach Taffy Pierce to Mt. Hope Principal, each effective Jan. 4.
The next Lawrence County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. unless a special meeting is called.
