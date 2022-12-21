Orr chairs December Torchbearer session

Carolyn Brackin Orr, from the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, chaired the four-hour session.  Middle: Orr

The Lawrence County Torchbearers met Wednesday, Dec. 14 to hear from local leaders who work in health, social, and public service areas of our county. Participants were able to learn more about Lawrence Medical Center, LC Department of Human Resources, North Central Alabama Regional Council of Government, and the North Alabama Area Health Center. We appreciate all our speakers for joining us!

Special thanks to Carolyn Brackin Orr for chairing our day and Joe Wheeler EMC for hosting our group. 

