Orr chairs December Torchbearer session

The Lawrence County Torchbearers met Wednesday, Dec. 14 to hear from local leaders who work in health, social, and public service areas of our county. Participants were able to learn more about Lawrence Medical Center, LC Department of Human Resources, North Central Alabama Regional Council of Government, and the North Alabama Area Health Center. We appreciate all our speakers for joining us!
Special thanks to Carolyn Brackin Orr for chairing our day and Joe Wheeler EMC for hosting our group.
Torchbearers is an adult leadership program developed by the Industrial Development Board alongside the Lions Club and the 4-H Extension system. The program began in August after accepting applications to join from interested citizens. The group meets one day a month to learn about a chosen topic. Various leaders speak to the participants to inform about their respective area of expertise.
On the 14th, the speakers were Crystal Julien, from the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments; Dean Griffin, CEO of Lawrence Medical Center; Chalee Lawrence, from the LC Department of HR; and Lamont Dupree, Associate Director of the North AL Area Health Education Center.
“Our hope for the program is that they will come in as leaders of our community – whether it’s in their homes, churches, or workplaces – and they would learn about the things of our community so that they can go out and educate others,” said Tabitha Pace, the President and CEO of the IDB.
In January, the Torchbearer program will focus on education and workforce in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.