Alabama's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, the lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging the state's economy, and Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties all saw a month-to-month drop in unemployment, the state said Friday.
The state's monthly jobless rate declined by one-half percentage point from November's rate of 4.4%, according to a statement from the Department of Labor. But the rate was still well above the December 2019 number of 2.7% even with the improvement.
Not seasonally adjusted, and thus comparable to county data, the state's December unemployment rate was 3.7%. Lawrence County was at 3.1%, down from 3.2% in November and up from 2.6% in pre-pandemic December 2019. Morgan County had a December rate of 2.8%, down from 3.1% in November and up from 2.2% in December 2019. The rate in Limestone County had a December rate of 2.5%, down from 3.1% in November and up from 2.2% in December 2019.
Nationally, the unemployment rate remained stuck at a still-high 6.7%.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted state rate represented 87,534 unemployed persons statewide in December compared to 100,374 people the month before.
There is still “a lot more work to be done” in restoring the state's job base, Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said.
"More than 26,000 Alabamians are unemployed now than at the same time last year. We are still down more than 34,000 jobs from last year. Our work in 2021 will be focused on continuing this recovery,” he said.
Cullman County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by Franklin, Marshall and Shelby counties at 2.2%. Wilcox County in rural western Alabama was highest with a jobless rate of 10.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.