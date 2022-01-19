The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is expected to announce the 2021 Lawrence County Citizen of the Year at the Chamber’s annual year-end banquet Tuesday night.
After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston announced last month the banquet would return in-person with health precautions in place.
The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Life Center Fellowship in Moulton. A special ceremony will honor the top three nominees for the Citizen of the Year award.
He said the Chamber received five nominations for the award. A panel of judges has voted to determine the winner and two runners up. On Wednesday, Johnston announced the top three nominations were Cindy Collins, Kyle Pankey, and Kathy Sanderson.
