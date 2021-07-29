Back in the 1940s and 50s there wasn’t much that scared parents more than the fear of a child contracting the dreaded polio virus. It was one of the worst epidemic’s to hit the United States since the flu epidemic in 1918. But it was even earlier, in June of 1894, in Rutland County, Vermont, where 18 deaths were recorded and 132 cases of permanent paralysis were reported. It would take until 1905 for health officials to realize that the virus could be passed from person to person.
Dr. Charles Craverly, MD, wrote these words about polio in an editorial, “The element of contagium does not enter into the etiology, either. I find but a single instance in which more than one member of a family had the disease and as it usually occurred in families of more than one child and as no efforts were made at isolation, it is very certain that it was non-contagious.”
He could not have known at the time what was coming like a runaway train.
By 1908 the virus was identified as polio. In 1916 the virus again reared its ugly head, this time in New York City. As with previous outbreaks, the virus hit hardest in the summertime. More than 2000 people died in NYC that summer, with nationwide totals of approximately 6,000 and thousands who survived but were left paralyzed or in a state of ‘enduring’ and managing as best they could with crooked spines and weak lungs.
Though most people recovered quickly from polio, some suffered temporary or permanent paralysis and even death. Many polio survivors were disabled for life. They were a visible, painful reminder to society of the enormous toll this disease took on young lives.
In 1935 there were some unsuccessful attempts at a vaccine which left some people paralyzed or caused their deaths. But the research continued and improved because, had it not, the following totals would certainly have increased even more. Science was fighting a ticking time bomb of a virus that came on without warning and attacked those most susceptible, young children.
In the late 1940s, polio outbreaks in the U.S. increased in frequency and size, disabling an average of more than 35,000 people each year. Parents were frightened to let their children go outside, especially in the summer when the virus seemed to peak. Travel and commerce between affected cities were sometimes restricted. Public health officials imposed quarantines (used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become ill) on homes and towns where polio cases were diagnosed.
In August 1921, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), former New York State Senator, Assistant Secretary to the Navy, and future U.S. president, fell ill with what most historians think was polio, leaving his legs paralyzed for life.
An enormous fundraising effort began when entertainer Eddie Cantor suggested on the radio that people send dimes to President Roosevelt at the White House to help fight polio. Within a few weeks, people had mailed 2,680,000 dimes to the President.
Other celebrities and then grass-roots organizers joined in the campaign. Over the years, this “March of Dimes” raised tens of millions of dollars, much of which went to the effort to find a vaccine.
By 1952, approximately 57,628 polio cases were reported in the United States, more than 21,000 of them paralytic cases. This epidemic heightened parents’ fears of the disease and focused public awareness on the need for a vaccine.
Wynell Brewer Chapman was the 1953 March of Dimes poster child for Lawrence County. She was stricken with the illness as a three-year-old. Her first symptom was a headache. She went to sleep and woke feeling very weak. When she started running a fever, her mom, Marie Brewer, realized that she needed to see a doctor. The doctor sent her to Birmingham, where a spinal tap revealed the presence of the polio virus.
Wynell recalls being in a lot of pain, but her hospital stay wasn’t long, and she was never put into an iron lung. She doesn’t recall any medications at that time, but much later when in school she recalls taking the sugar cube vaccine. She credits her mother with saving her from having more severe complications than she had. “Mother worked with my legs, doing what we would now call physical therapy,” said Wynell. “She would work with me every night for two years in the bath tub, or on a hard surface, working to straighten and strengthen my legs.” And it worked, although she also wore braces and corrective shoes until the fourth grade, she overcame what left many thousands of other children permanently crippled. “I never felt like a cripple, I never let it stop me from anything I wanted to do,” she said recently.
She graduated from LCHS in 1964, a member of the drill team, she marched along with the others, wearing a built-up shoe. She went on to Florence State University and taught school for 31 years. Sometime around the age of 40 she experienced the post polio syndrome that many survivors of polio have dealt with. “It left me weaker and it became harder to do the things I wanted to do, but I still did them, anyway,” she said.
“My parents, friends and classmates were all so supportive, especially my younger sister, Patsy, who was my biggest cheerleader,” she said.
Her story is one of success. Meanwhile, there were children dying all across the country, or becoming paralyzed. Betty Ligon and Larry Smith, of Moulton, were two who were not as fortunate as were Brewer and Blaxton (see below). They were more severely affected by the disease. However, both of them lived productive lives and showed grit and a determination and perseverance that was incredible, against all odds. Ligon, who became an artist, died while still a young woman, and Smith went on to become Lawrence County’s Circuit Court Clerk for several years. He died of cancer a few years ago.
Testing and trials were ongoing over the years, but in 1955, the U.S. Surgeon General questioned the safety of the trial vaccine and all polio vaccination programs were brought to a halt. An investigation revealed that it was responsible for 11 deaths, and hundreds of cases of paralysis. Apparently, some of the vaccines may not have been produced according to Salk’s methods and still contained active type 1 poliovirus.
Studies of vaccines had been ongoing in several labs over the years but in April of 1955, in a press conference at the University of Michigan, Thomas Francis Jr., MD (a scientist with extensive experience with influenza vaccines), and colleagues announced the results of Jonas Salk’s poliovirus vaccine trial. The vaccine, they said, was 80-90% effective against paralytic polio.
The U.S. government licensed Salk’s vaccine later this same day. The press conference and licensure paved the way for widespread distribution and use of the vaccine.
According to the Tuscaloosa News.com the Salk vaccine inoculations of hundreds of thousands of Alabama schoolchildren beginning April 18, 1955, six days after the vaccine pioneered by Dr. Jonas Salk was authorized. The Salk vaccine remembered by many adults then in the second and third grades was the first mass inoculation in Alabama.
More than 1.3 million U.S. children participated in a trial of Salk’s inactivated polio vaccine.
Children in Lawrence County were marched from elementary school to the courthouse on the square where they were given a sugar cube with a red stain on it. It simply melted in their mouths and almost like a miracle; polio began to diminish its hold on the population of Lawrence County as well as the rest of the country.
At its peak in 1953, polio killed 6,000 and crippled 58,000 nationwide. Three years after the vaccine, there were only a few hundred cases.
The state Health Department’s records on polio go back to 1963. The last case in Alabama was in 1974, according to the records.
Thanks to the polio vaccine, dedicated health care professionals, and parents who vaccinate their children on schedule, polio has been eliminated in this country for more than 30 years. This means that there is no year-round transmission of poliovirus in the United States.
Since 1979, no cases of polio have originated in the U.S.
However, in 1993, the virus was brought into the country by travelers with polio.
Linda Parker Blaxton was a vivacious little three and a half year old, one minute playing in her Aunt Martha’s yard and the next thing she recalls is waking up in an ambulance on the way to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She was having trouble breathing and tried to take off the oxygen mask. The doctor instructed her to leave it where it was because she wouldn’t be able to breathe without it. Dr. Carpenter, rode in the ambulance with the child.
They did a tracheotomy on her in the hallway as soon as she got there. Her parents, Dewey and Mildred Parker, must have been overcome with fear. Within 24 hours their little girl had gone to being well and happy, then became a little irritable, to having some trouble breathing and then this…they didn’t even want to think the word ‘polio.’
The Parkers had been to visit a friend whose little boy had the virus. They didn’t really get real close to him when they went to visit, but they took the precaution of removing their clothes and putting on fresh ones when they got home. “They didn’t think they could bring it home to me, but they often speculated that is what happened,” said Linda.
Before long someone came to tell them that their child did have the polio virus. She was placed in an iron lung, a huge contraption that looked almost like a futuristic submarine. They didn’t have a child-sized one available so she was put in a big scary adult machine. She hallucinated that there were bugs inside with her.
She was too young to know what was going on, it must have been like being thrust into a nightmare and not being able to wake up.
She was in the iron lung for two weeks, then placed in a room for a month. She had some physical therapy there, but still couldn’t walk when she was released to go home. She learned to walk again although many who contracted the virus did not. She survived a monster and lived to tell it.
She would have to return to Birmingham several times each year for several years because the virus had left its mark on her lungs and one of her legs is a little shorter and not quite as straight as the other, but she knows that she is one of the lucky ones.
The fact that it struck so suddenly and took lives so swiftly with no warning made this virus even more horrendous.
Linda doesn’t recall any pain when she had the disease, but even all these years later, anything like a scarf or a turtleneck sweater will bring back the sensation of the tracheotomy. She has aches and pains called post polio syndrome, “Almost like people describe as fibromyalgia,” Linda explained.
“I remember how careful they were of me after it happened,” she sighed. “I wore gloves and a mask, and we didn’t go out much and never in crowds.”
“The night I got to the hospital some of the staff told my daddy that they had given me a shot of something and they said that I was the first one,” recalled Linda. “I’m not sure if it was the vaccine, or just some kind of antibiotic. I tried to have my records pulled but they said they couldn’t find them.”
Later she stood in line at school in Hatton to take her turn sticking out her tongue and having a sugar cube placed on it. It just melted in her mouth and was done. Neither parents or children ever thought of refusing the precious, life-saving gift that spared the lives of millions of children when it was approved and put on the market in 1955.
Currently, children usually get the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) at ages 2 months, 4 months, 6–18 months, and 4–6 years.
The CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) have all recommended that children receive this vaccine.
According to alabamapublichealth.gov, attendees of daycare and Head Start must be age-appropriately vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, PCV, pertussis, measles, mumps, Rubella, Haemophilus influenzae type b, polio, and chickenpox.……Grade Requirements Varicella Vaccine 2002 K(5)-1st 2003 K(5)-2nd 2004 K(5)-3rd 2005 K(5)-4th 2006 K(5)-5th 2007 K(5)-6th 2008 K(5)-7th 2009 K(5)-8th 2010 K.
It is frightening to think of what would have happened had this vaccine not come along when it did…no vaccine is 100% effective, but the results over time have shown that the outcome has virtually eliminated polio in the United States and that the results of taking the polio vaccine far outweighed the risks of having it.
According to www.immunize.org the IPV vaccine is very safe, no serious adverse reactions to IPV have been documented.
According towww.immunize.org/catg.d/p4215.pdf/ in the immediate pre-vaccine era (i.e., early 1950s), between 13,000 and 20,000 paralytic cases were reported each year. After the development of the inactivated (Salk) injectable vaccine in 1955 and the live (Sabin) oral vaccine in 1961, the number of polio cases dropped dramatically. In 1960, there were 2,525 paralytic cases reported, but by 1965 this number had fallen to 61.
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) coordinates polio eradication efforts as a partnership of public and private organizations working together.
Key partners include the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among many others.
Since the GPEI was launched in 1988, an estimated 18 million people are able to walk who would otherwise have been paralyzed.
When did the polio vaccine first become available?
The first polio vaccine was an inactivated, or killed, vaccine (IPV) developed by Dr. Jonas Salk and licensed in 1955.
In 1961, a live attenuated (e.g., weakened) vaccine was developed by Dr. Albert Sabin. This vaccine was given as an oral preparation instead of as a shot.
