Taste of the Town returns next week

Taste of the Town will return to the county on Tuesday, June 6. The culinary showcase will welcome the community to a catered supper at the Moulton Recreation Center. Guests will sample food from local restaurants and caterers, listen to live entertainment, and participate in a live auction.
The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and finish around 7:30.
“We don’t know exactly how many restaurants,” said Bobby Burch, president of the Lawrence County Rotary Club. “Our goal was to have 10 to 15 restaurants.”
Currently, 16 have committed, including Western Sirloin, Plaza Bonita, Shelton’s, China Dragon, and Butterstick Bistro.
Only 250 seats will be available. Adult entry will cost $20; kids six to 12 will be $10. Children five and under will be free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
“We’re not going to be pre-selling tickets,” said Burch, “so get there when you can.”
Music will be provided by Rudy Terry and Rice Towry. The auction will feature items donated from Red Land Cotton, Shelton’s Clothing, and other local businesses and individuals.
“We’ll start that probably about 6:45 or 7:00,” said Burch. “We’ll have different items that we’ll auction off [and] have fun.
“We realize some things we could have done differently last year, and we’re going to make sure those things don’t happen again.”
Burch credited Myra Yarbrough for spearheading the club’s efforts for the event.
“Myra is doing a tremendous job,” said Burch. “She’s really brought a detailed and creative approach to organizing this thing. She and Crystal [Yarbrough] have brought some new ideas that will benefit the event and everyone who attends. They’re really bringing it together.”
The Rotary Club is currently taking sponsors for the event. Interested parties can reach out to the Rotary Club on Facebook. All proceeds from the event will benefit local charities and organizations.
The event was previously organized by the Lawrence County Civitan Club for 31 years. The club disbanded in 2019. After the pandemic, the Rotary Club voted to start hosting it.
“It’s a nice community event,” said Burch. “We’re very fortunate in a small town to have the great cooks that we do, and this is a great way of getting a little sample of everything in one night.”
The Rotary Club meets on Thursdays at noon in the Western Sirloin.
