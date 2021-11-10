2nd annual Smokin on the Range event raises $1,100 for Courtland Fire Department

Courtland’s second annual Smokin’ on the Range benefit on Saturday was a huge success among participants and visitors and raised $1,100 for the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department, according to organizers.
“It was definitely a success. We had a few vendors and hope to double that next year,” Courtland Assistant Fire Chief Lee Hitt, who also helped organize the event, said. “AT&T from Moulton came out. And a huge shoutout to all of our smokers. There were several that returned, and we had a few new faces.”
Of the 16 cook off contestants, Hitt said the event saw participation from out-of-state pit masters Bonnie Blue BBQ, of Nashville, and Navy Blue BBQ of Rome, Georgia.
Area pit masters NorAla, Lumbee Smokers, and Smoke & Fire, were named first, second and third-place winners in the wings cook off, Hitt said.
In the ribs competition, he said Bonnie Blue placed first, Terry Equipment won second place and Lumbee Smokers placed third.
Overall winners included Lumbee Smokers in first place, Smoke & Fire in second, and NorAla in third place. Other contestants in the cook off included All Smoked Up, Ghost Hill BBQ, 2 Crackers Cooking, Hog Heaven, Wynn’s BBQ, Smoking Hot Mamas, Second Hand Smoke, Jr. Rib Ticklers, Smoke on the Creek and Deviant Smoke.
“I want to make sure that we give a shout out to our DJ Hoot Gibson with Sound Made EZ and our vendors,” Hitt added. He said Smoky J’s BBQ of Caddo sold fish plates for the fundraiser and area food vendor TAP’s sold desserts including caramel apples and an “awesome red velvet cake.”
The event also featured a cornhole tournament and other family activities. Hitt said proceeds raised from cook off registration, the cornhole tournament and funds raised during the event will go towards funding for the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department and added that the department plans to continue the annual fundraiser next fall.
