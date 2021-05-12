At least one local sheriff said the lifetime pistol permits authorized by the Legislature last month will cost his department money, but a sponsor of the bill predicted it won’t hurt sheriffs’ offices financially and will create a safer environment for law enforcement officers.
Previously sheriffs’ offices sold only one-year or five-year concealed carry permits, which authorize people to carry a concealed handgun on their person or in their vehicle. All revenue from these permits is retained by the sheriff’s office. The bill signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last month adds to the menu $300 lifetime permits, 20% of which goes to fund a statewide database of those prohibited from carrying guns.
The lifetime permits will become available beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The cost for those over 60 is $150, and they are free to active members of the military, veterans and law enforcement officers.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders called lifetime permits a bum deal for the sheriffs’ departments across the state.
The money sheriffs keep from permit sales goes into their discretionary funds that the departments must spend on public safety.
“The state keeps money from the lifetime permits and don’t from our permits now,” Sanders said. “It’s not a good deal for us. (The gun owner) will come in, buy a lifetime permit, and we won’t see them again. The money we’re receiving off the permits now helps us pay for vehicles, safety equipment, firearms.
“The County Commission will have to come up with that money to buy us cars to replace vehicles we have.”
In Morgan and Lawrence counties, permits cost $20 a year and in Limestone permits are $15 annually, with five-year permits costing five times the one-year permits.
A co-sponsor of the lifetime permit bill is Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, a former Decatur Police Department officer. He said the database of people prohibited from possessing guns, to be managed by the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center and financed with $60 from each lifetime permit sold, will contribute to officer safety.
“This will help tell us who are the good guys and who shouldn’t have a firearm,” Robertson said. “I’m not trying to minimize sheriff’s office issues. We have to find a balance.”
He said the lifetime permit option should not “cost the sheriffs a dime.”
The $240 a sheriff’s office will receive on a lifetime permit is the same amount of revenue that the $20-per-year permits now offered would bring over a dozen years in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
“The sheriffs’ offices will have 12 years’ worth of money from those permits before it will affect them,” Robertson said. “Twelve years is three terms. That ought to be plenty of time for the sheriffs and county commissions to come up with a plan if it hurts their budgets.”
The “firearms prohibited persons database” will be populated by those people who are banned from possessing guns in the state, including those convicted of violent crimes. In most instances a court ruling is a prerequisite to a person being added to the list. For example, those who are involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital and those found not guilty of a crime by reason of insanity are among those prohibited from possessing firearms.
“These are the same things that will cause you to flunk a background check if you went to a gun shop today and wanted to purchase a firearm,” Robertson said.
The sheriff also has discretion under the law to deny a permit if an applicant “caused or causes justifiable concern for public safety.”
If a sheriff denies a permit for any reason, the denial is reported to the prohibited persons database. The law allows rejected applicants to file an appeal to a district court.
“If you feel like you have been placed on the list incorrectly, you can appeal and the district attorney will have to prove it,” Robertson said.
More permits
Gun sales and applications for concealed carry permits are on the rise.
The sheriffs’ offices in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties combined sold about 6,000 more pistol permits in 2020 than they did in 2019, an increase of 36%.
In total, the three counties issued 22,771 pistol permits in 2020 compared to 16,727 in 2019. Morgan County, with a population of nearly 120,000, saw a 73.8% spike in gun permit sales with roughly 10,600 issued in 2020 compared to 6,100 the previous year.
Limestone and Lawrence counties also saw jumps in the number of permits issued, but not as dramatic.
Permits issued in Limestone went from 7,747 in 2019 to 9,080 in 2020, an increase of 17.2%, county records show.
Lawrence Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the county sold 211 more permits in 2020 than it did in 2019. Permit sales went from 2,880 to 3,091, an increase of 7.3%.
Robertson said some gun owners will like the convenience of going to the sheriff’s office one time instead of going every year or every five years.
He said about 25% of gunowners in states that offer lifetime permits purchase them. He said he studied permit sales in Tennessee and Oklahoma before introducing the bill in the state House.
“Most choose to purchase the other options,” Robertson said. “If you take up permanent residence in another state, your lifetime permit is not valid in that state.”
If lifetime permit holders move to another county in Alabama, the law requires the gun owner to notify the local sheriff’s office of the move within 30 days. Failure to do so can result in revocation of the permit.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said it is still too early to know what impact the law will have on his department.
“Most 30- to 40-year-olds might buy the lifetime permit,” he said. “But most 20-year-olds will probably continue to buy annual permits. They want to spend their money on other things. Many might not have or want to drop down $300 for a permit. I have no idea how that might affect our funds.”
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely could not be reached for comment.
Revenue needs
Sanders said he has spent about $200,000 from his discretionary fund on jail maintenance and uniforms since he took office in January 2019. He said he needs more vests for his 22 deputies and would like body cameras for his 16 correction officers. He said he needs four more jailers and four more deputies.
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Kyle Pankey said he sees the concern Sanders might have if the lifetime permits cut into his revenue.
“It’s a never-ending cycle,” Pankey said. “Max has spent discretionary money on things he probably thinks he should not have had to. But the county has one plate of money. The sheriff’s department is important. So is the probate judge’s office. The courthouse is important. We have to fund all of our departments.
“If people of the county want to vote to raise taxes, we can get more money. You can’t have a steak dinner on a hamburger budget.”
Lawrence County’s sheriff and jail offices’ budgets total about $3.5 million of the county’s $6.737 million fiscal 2021 budget.
