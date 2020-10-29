Facing hard decisions, sisters survive breast cancer

Part 2 of a 2-part series
When Debbie Bowerman woke up she was in her room and there were people all around. She faded in and out but was in no pain at the time. After a woozy reunion with her family, everyone left. She and Randy were alone. They comforted each other, holding hands and quietly thanking God for a successful surgery.
The next day when Belinda arrived to find Debbie sitting up in a chair and looking rested, she was shocked. Her experience had been so very different, at the same point she required four nurses just to get to the bathroom.
On the second day after surgery she walked the halls, the nurse hovering nearby, and on the third day Debbie was released. She felt confident that she would be able to manage at home. They removed some of the drainage tubes before she left, leaving one per side.
“I couldn’t lift my arms so Randy had to bathe me, and my beautician, Kathy Graham, did my hair because although Randy was very good about nursing me, saying that it was his turn because I had done the same for him after his bout with leukemia, still, I was apprehensive as to his trying to fix my hair,” she laughed.
After surgery and before chemo she went to Dr. Lane Price in Decatur for a second opinion. “She sat down and carefully explained everything to us,” said a grateful Debbie. “Up until that point I’d been like a deer in the headlights.”
Now that she knew what she was facing, Debbie did her research on ductal in suti her2 negative cancer. “That ‘negative’ was a good thing,” she explained.
Her progesterone receptor wasn’t good, though, and her DNA cells were unpaired, another disappointing revelation. “The speed which the cancer cells divide was rapid, multiplying at a rate of 33 percent, which was also bad news,” she explained.
After the Christmas holidays, Debbie had a port inserted for her chemo treatments. She would require six rounds of chemo that were three weeks apart. Her hair fell out after the second one. Fortunately, she had been warned to buy a wig before her hair came out, and she was able to wear it when the time came.
She still tired easily but by July 21, 2006, Debbie even felt good enough to host Ryan and Kellie’s wedding reception at their home.
She had continued to work in her new position as leader of the International Space Station Control Center, which, if you’ve ever seen “Space Cowboys” is the big control room with banks of computers being manned by engineers and other aerospace personnel. It was those banks of computers which Debbie was responsible for. Fortunately, she was able to work from home, often sitting at the computer in her pajamas talking to heads of other departments in Huntsville and Houston, making decisions and giving advice to her team of 20, who she says, were wonderful to work with. “There were bad days and when they came I just didn’t work, but I didn’t worry because the team was so well trained.”
“Those computers control literally everything in the space station,” Debbie explained. “Working kept me focused and I didn’t sit around thinking about cancer.”
After six rounds of chemo treatments, she was finished. It was the end of April and by the time May rolled around she was more her normal self again.
She would have to endure the pressure of having saline added to her expanders, which hurt, but she was tough and she knew it was all a part of having her life back. In August, she had her final reconstruction surgery.
The worst part of her ordeal still remains as vivid as the day it occurred. “It was not the surgery or the recovery, it was that nuclear shot that lit up the lymph nodes,” she said, her voice betraying just how badly the pain was. “It was right up there with childbirth!”
“The ‘Red Devil’ (Adriamclin) was bad, but that shot was much worse!”
The sisters are now 15 and 16 year survivors of breast cancer. They advise all women to do regular breast self-exams, and to keep up with their mammograms.
“You can’t do this without faith and family,” said Debbie, matter-of-factly. “With faith and family you can face anything!”
Both ladies had, on the advice of their oncologist, Dr. Shah, been given a new genetic test that provided the doctors with more markers than the older BRCA test. Both of them tested non-hereditary, which means that their children are no more likely to get cancer than anyone without relatives who have the disease. “And I learned that mothers can pass the gene on to sons who might have a propensity for prostate or pancreatic cancer,” cautioned Debbie.
Always close, they are now even closer. “We have had so many really good talks since this happened,” said Belinda. “As I began to get better, the side effects of chemo which caused a lot of things to get on my nerves, began to wear off. “Now I’m able to see things in a much more positive light. But even in the darkest moments I never considered that I might not make it, I was always positive that I was going to survive!”
Both advise women going through any phase of cancer to talk to other women who have experienced the same things they face. Both have had very good experiences with support groups they have attended. “Women going through this need other women,” said Belinda. “I just joined Pink Sisters but haven’t gotten to attend a meeting yet due to the COVID 19 virus. You can find them on Facebook if you need someone to talk to or some advice.”
Belinda recommends sending cards and letters to friends who might be coping with cancer. “I still have a big basket of them and I’ve read every one of them.”
“Even on my worst days when I would be having a piety party, someone would cross my path who was a lot worse off than I was. There is always something to be thankful for,” said Belinda, who counts her blessings every day.
