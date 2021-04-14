Trinity woman charged with child abuse as toddler dies at Birmingham hospital

A Lawrence County woman was arrested on child abuse charges earlier this week. Her 16-month-old son has died in a Birmingham hospital, according to authorities.
Deputies were alerted to the incident on Sunday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a medical emergency involving the toddler around 10 a.m.
Jordan Ellen Harmon, 26, of Trinity, met deputies and medical emergency services personnel with her child on Alabama 24 near the Morgan County line, the report said.
The toddler was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He was later transferred to Childrens Hospital of Birmingham, where he passed away on Tuesday.
At the time of the incident, deputies notified investigators who initiated an investigation.
On Monday, Harmon was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to reports.
Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in on-going investigations, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said. Other charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.