A dozen candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot could give the Lawrence County Commission a drastically new look with two of the five incumbents already heading off the commission and the other three all facing challengers. 

Retired sheriff’s deputy Amard Martin defeated District 1 incumbent Jesse Byrd in the May 24 Democratic primary and faces independent challenger David Coffey on Nov. 8. District 5 incumbent Sonia Hargrove, a Republican, opted not to seek a new term after being appointed to finish the term of her late husband Joey Hargrove, who was serving his third term when he was killed in a March 2021 motorcycle/car accident. Republican primary winner Nathan Kitchens will face independent Mark Clark in that race.

