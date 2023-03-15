Moulton plans for new water plant

Moulton appears set for a new water plant.
After extensive deliberations during a Monday work session, the Moulton City Council reached a consensus. Rather than spend $17 million repairing a nearly 70 year old plant, it would be better business to build a new water treatment facility for $22 to 25 million.
“What’s going to be our best deal?” asked Councilman Jason White. “$17 million to fix what we’ve got, or $22 million to buy a whole new system?”
The change in direction comes after civil engineer Kelley Taft joined the March 6 council meeting to discuss the city’s ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) grant application. Taft, co-founder of The Kelley Group civil engineering company, returned to the work session to present a clarified item repair list. The 23 repairs will cost $15,654,000. Taft included a 10 percent contingency, so the total estimate equaled $17,219,400.
Each of the repairs are required. If they are not addressed, ADEM will eventually shut down the plant.
“If we go out here and say, ‘We’re going to do the $17 million deal,’ where are we going to be at five years from now?” asked White. “Go ahead and spend the $22 to 23 million, get the new plant, and we won’t have to worry about it for a very long time.”
“I think it’s better to replace the whole darn system rather than just patching it up,” said Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys.
Taft said it’s possible ADEM would grant Moulton more money after hearing the push for a new facility.
“I don’t know if they’ll give you all the money you need to build a plant at two percent interest,” said Taft. “They’ll definitely give you a portion of that.”
Taste and smell water issues were again a key piece of the discussion.
“Our sewer lagoon clients all over Alabama are starting to see algae blooms in their sewer lagoons,” said Taft. “And that tells me that it’s going to be spring earlier than it usually is. And that means it’s going to be warmer and the lake that [is] your water reservoir is going to turn over.
“You’re going to experience [taste and smell issues] again this year.”
According to Taft, the only proven way to fix the taste and smell problems is reverse osmosis.
A reverse osmosis system treats water by pushing contaminated liquid through a semipermeable membrane. The barrier allows small, clean droplets to pass through, with the contaminants left behind.
“It seems like every time we talk about this it seems like the taste and odor… is the squeaky wheel that we need to figure out,” said Councilman Brent White.
A reverse osmosis system alone will cost $7 million, approximately 40 percent of the required upgrades.
According to Water Superintendent Jay Johnson, the situation is the result of over a decade of procrastination.
“It’s not something that just happened,” said Johnson. “It’s kind of unfair to the people in this room to a degree… This is something that’s kind of accumulated over the years.”
Whether the city patched the old plant or built a new system, rate increases were inevitable. The council considered how to mitigate the hikes with city spending.
“How are we going to start saving money that way we can put it toward this loan to hurry up as much as we can, instead of just paying the bare minimum back on this bond?” asked Jason White. “It’s just like your house. If something happens at your house, you’ve got to fix it. Well, what’s that mean? You’ve got to cut back [in other areas].”
“We’ll have to do a little combination of everything,” said Councilwoman Denise Lovett. “Get – hopefully – a grant, get bond money, raise the rates some – everything to try to [make it work out].”
Once the plan is approved, residents will experience several gradual increases to their bills, rather than one giant price hike. As currently planned, ADEM recommends an ascending rate increase. Residents that use over 10,000 gallons will experience greater increases than residents who use less water.
“The more you use, the more you pay,” said Taft. “The less you use, the less you pay.
Taft will re-do the city’s application and inform ADEM of Moulton’s intent to build a new plant.
