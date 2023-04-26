Lawrence County eighth graders participate in simulation event

Youth from Lawrence County schools eighth grade classrooms participated in a “Your Money Your Life” simulation on April 20th. The event was coordinated through Kaci Quails with the Lawrence County Board of Education and the Lawrence County Extension Office’s Melinda Smith, 4-H Youth Development.
With over 50 volunteers from throughout the county and representing various agencies, businesses, and individuals the event was an opportunity for both the volunteers and the youth to interact with each other and learn more about careers, budgeting and setting goals.
Youth were given a career with a set salary, a spouse (working or not working), children (or no children), student loans (no student loans) and were then asked to create a budget using the net salary by going to different stations representing expenses they would incur. The salaries (or salaries if married) then had to cover expenses related to their scenario. They had to get a car, telephone, pay utilities, pay insurance, get a bank account, buy groceries, buy clothing, pay for childcare, give to charity, have a little bit of entertainment, and if desired they could get another job to cover their expenses. There was also a Life Happens stop – when a person has an emergency event like needing to send flowers to a funeral, having car expenses, or receiving an inheritance (can be negative or positive). The forty-five-minute simulation went by quickly and often the youth were frustrated by the process of having to choose to rent or buy a home, which telephone internet service, and how much childcare costs. There were many youth that chose to go without rather than have their child go without clothes, while others went to get another job to be able to have the boat they wanted. There was a range of reactions from volunteers also – many were amazed at the youth that were really wanting to give to charity, but just couldn’t afford it after going to pay for groceries. Others noted that it was great for the youth to have the experience in eighth grade so that they could hopefully learn from the experience and make good choices related to a career or identifying their wants versus needs.
For information about the Your Money Your Life simulation or you would like to be put on the list to volunteer for a simulation event contact Melinda Smith at the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. The Lawrence County Extension Office also has information about budgeting and other financial related programs for adults and youth. For example, Alabama Extension’s WISE Money Management Calendar is available online at https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/finance-career/wise-money-management-calendar/. Pat Smith 256-710-7702, Regional Extension Agent for Financial Resource Management and Workforce Development is Lawrence County’s regional agent providing leadership in this area.
