Lawrence County eighth graders participate in simulation event

Group notes various stations.

Youth from Lawrence County schools eighth grade classrooms participated in a “Your Money Your Life” simulation on April 20th. The event was coordinated through Kaci Quails with the Lawrence County Board of Education and the Lawrence County Extension Office’s Melinda Smith, 4-H Youth Development.  

With over 50 volunteers from throughout the county and representing various agencies, businesses, and individuals the event was an opportunity for both the volunteers and the youth to interact with each other and learn more about careers, budgeting and setting goals.

