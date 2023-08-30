The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
July 1, 2023 through July 31, 2023 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Food Mart Stop Inc., 20915 Hwy 101, Town Creek: 81 Food Service Establishment
Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 AL-24,Moulton: 89 Food Service Establishment
Steak N Biscuit, 11755 Hwy 157, Moulton: 89 Food Service Establishment
5 Points Grocery, 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 89Food Service Establishment
Foodland #124 (Market), 15342 Court St.,Moulton: 90Retail Food Store
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 14791 Court St.,Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Hwy 24 Marathon LLC, 20729 Hwy 24, Trinity: 91 Food Service Establishment
La Plaza Bonita, Inc., 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 91Food Service Establishment
Hardee’s #1501461, 11838 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Small World Playschool, 12570 Co. Rd. 460, Moulton: 92 Daycare Food Service
Citgo Inc., 22855 Hwy 24,Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
The Ranch House, 3087 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment
Whitt’s Barbecue No. 3 Bl, 22747 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
The Pink Pig Commissary, 15375 Hwy 24, Moulton: 93Mobile Food Commissary
Court Street Mini Mart Inc.,14496 Court St.,Moulton: 94Limited Food
Foodland #124 (Deli), 15342 Court St., Moulton: 94Food Service Establishment
Angie’s Café Connect, 16951 CR 400, Hillsboro: 94Food Service Establishment
B&G Enterprise Inc DBA: James Fuel, 7722 CR 460, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Shelton’s Jiffy Mart, 16798 Market St., Moulton: 94Food Service Establishment
Bobby Rai’s Sports Grill, 14400 Court Street, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
The Corner Store, 10245 Co. Rd. 87, Moulton: 94Limited Food
Days Inn, 12701 AL Highway 157, Moulton: 94 Hotel/Motel
Kids Kount Daycare, 23631 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity: 95Daycare Food Service
Dot’s Restaurant, 18152 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 95Food Service Establishment
Jack’s Town Creek, 324 Church St., Town Creek: 95Food Service Establishment
Cowboys, 11327 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
NeSmith Hamburgers, 14396 Court St.,Moulton: 96Food Service Establishment
Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 96Food Service Establishment
Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP, 11330 AL Hwy 157, Moulton; 96Food Service Establishment
Kathy’s Catfish, 6005 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 97 Food Service Establishment
Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24 Suite A, Moulton: 97 Daycare Food Service
Tommie Jane Youth & Development, 16904 Hwy 20, Hillsboro: 98 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Senior Site, 14220 Court St., Moulton: 98 Limited Food
