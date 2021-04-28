NW-SCC students selected for 2021 All-Alabama Academic Team

Moulton’s Jaron Hood has been selected to the 2021 All-Alabama Academic Team for Northwest-Shoals Community College. Savannah Berryman, of Tuscumbia, was also selected for the 2021 team and honored on Friday during a virtual recognition program.
Hood and Berryman will each receive a $1,000 scholarship for being selected to the All-Alabama Academic Team. The program was broadcast on the Alabama Community College System YouTube channel and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/EBxYc2iiujs.
Hood currently is majoring in Salon and Spa Management at NW-SCC and will graduate this spring. He plans to work in the cosmetology industry for one year prior to returning to NW-SCC to continue his education in the Salon and Spa Instructor Training program.
Earlier this spring, he was also named the 2021 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.
Berryman will graduate from NW-SCC this spring and plans to transfer to the University of Alabama and major in Political Science. Berryman was also selected as the only 2021 New Century Transfer Scholar from Alabama and received a $2,250 scholarship as a New Century Transfer Scholar.
The faculty and staff of NW-SCC nominate students for the All-Alabama Academic Team. The criteria for selecting students is to choose students who “excel academically; demonstrate intellectual rigor in their course of study; show academic growth and potential; and use their two-year college education to better themselves, their schools and their communities.” Each community college in Alabama has two representatives.
The Alabama College System’s All-Alabama Academic Team Recognition Program was established in 1995 as an enhancement to the All-USA National Academic Team Recognition Program, which is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the American Association of Community Colleges and USA Today.
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,400 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.