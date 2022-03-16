Sheriff’s Office investigates 3 murders in a week

Three separate homicides are being investigated in Lawrence County after authorities said the unrelated killings each happened within days of one another last week.
A Hillsboro couple found Sunday, dead of gunshot wounds in an apparent murder suicide, and a woman found beaten to death in the Chalybeate community on Friday were the second and third homicide cases reported in Lawrence County in the last week.
Deputies responding to a welfare check just before 8 a.m. on Sunday found two deceased at a residence on County Road 400 in Hillsboro, according to a report released by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
“Investigators determined that a man had shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself,” the report from Chief Deputy Brian Covington states.
The victims have not been named in the case as investigations continue.
Just two days before the latest homicidal incident, deputies responding to a welfare check in the Chalybeate Springs community, found Deborah Landers Bryant, 67, beaten to death on the floor of her bedroom.
Bryant’s body was discovered around 9 p.m. on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office believes she had been dead for roughly two days.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Bryant died from blunt force trauma to the head. He pronounced her dead at 9:34 p.m. Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office developed her son, Nicholas Drue Scoggin, 34, as a suspect and he was apprehended at a friend’s residence along Alabama 20 in Hillsboro at 3 p.m. Saturday. Chief Deputy Covington said when they arrived at the Hillsboro residence, Scoggin fled out the back door on foot, but was quickly captured.
Authorities said the mother and son shared the same home along Lawrence County 230.
Sheriff’s Investigator Lee Smith said Scoggin has been charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. All three of those charges are Class A felonies and each carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Smith said Scoggin is expected to have an initial hearing by Monday and the murder charge could be upgraded to capital murder.
On Saturday, Scoggin was segregated from the general population in the Lawrence County Jail with no bail set, Covington said.
Covington said during an interview with Scoggin it was learned that the defendant became upset when his mother refused to provide him transportation to his girlfriend’s house and that he had recently lost his dog and wanted a new dog, but she wouldn’t allow it.
Norwood said Bryant’s body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Bryant’s death marked the third homicide in Lawrence County in a week.
On March 5, David Guess, 51, of Trinity, was beaten, shot and killed by a group of men wanting $1,500 involving catalytic converters, authorities said. Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity, has been charged with murder, abusing a corpse and kidnapping.
The Sheriff’s Office said Guess’ body was doused in gasoline and severely burned about 2 miles from where the initial incident occurred on Lawrence County 294, where he was found the following Monday.
