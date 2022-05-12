The Moulton Lion’s Club is holding a Swamp John’s seafood fundraiser next weekend.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Friday, May 20, the Lions Club will be selling $12 plates, which include customer’s choice of fish, shrimp or chicken, served with fries, slaw and tea.
Funds raised during the event will further local community service projects and other charitable efforts facilitated by the Moulton Chapter and Lions Club International.
The Moulton Lions Club is located at 455 School Street in downtown Moulton. For more information, visit the Lions Club Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.