A group of East Lawrence fifth graders were recently rewarded for a recycling project designed to give back to those in need, according to organizers of the project.
Earlier this week, the Women’s Committee of the Lawrence County Farmer’s Federation treated Karla Gillespie’s 5th grade class at East Lawrence Middle School to ice cream after the class collected over 42 pounds of pop tops to be recycled.
The recycling competition saw over 200 pounds of pop tops collected by each of the participating classrooms, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
Funds collected from the recycling contest will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.
