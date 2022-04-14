Easter Facts and Folklore

Along with spring flowers and April showers, this time of year brings about the promise of resurrection. The best way to illustrate that is the rebirth of new leaves, dogwood blooms, green grass beginning its annual pilgrimage to cover everything in sight, except sometimes where you actually want it to grow! The spikes of iris, tulips and ferns shooting up from the earth, daffodils, fluffy snowball bushes making a grand entrance, all of these familiar sights herald spring, renewal, rebirth and growth.
There are many traditions and symbols of Easter that we celebrate and have incorporated into our own family traditions. Here are the origins of some of those cherished traditions.
Regularly observed from the earliest days of the Church, Easter celebrates Christ’s resurrection from the dead, following crucifixion. It marks the end of Holy Week, the end of Lent, and the last day of the Easter Triduum (starting from the evening of Maundy Thursday, through Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday), as well as the beginning of the Easter season of the liturgical year.
Christ’s resurrection represents the triumph of good over evil, sin, death, and the physical body.
Easter 2022 will be observed this Sunday, April 17. Easter is a “movable feast” that is always held on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25.
This year Easter occurs just one day after April’s full moon (Saturday, April 16), which is the first full moon to occur after the spring equinox (March 20, 2022) and is therefore known in the Christian calendar as the “Paschal Full Moon.” Easter always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which is why Easter is so late this year. Over a 500-year period (from 1600 to 2099 AD), it just so happens that Easter will have most often been celebrated on either March 31 or April 16.
One of the traditional symbols of Easter is the Easter lily. This flower, with its satiny white petals, symbolizes life, purity, innocence, joy, and peace. Some believe that beautiful white lilies sprang up in the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus wept in the last hours before he was betrayed by Judas. They are said to have come up where drops of Christ’s sweat fell to the ground in his final hours of sorrow.
The etymological origins of the word, “Easter,” are still a mystery, but it is one of the oldest words in the Old English language.
The word Pascha (Latin) comes directly from Pesach, the Hebrew word for Passover. In the Hebrew Bible, according to the story of the first Passover, Moses tells the Israelites to slaughter a passover lamb and paint its blood on their door. The Lord protected the Israelites from death by passing over their doors and would not “allow the destroyer to enter your houses to strike you down” (Ex. 12:23).
In the New Testament (1 Corinthians 5:7), Paul connects the resurrected Christ to Passover by referring to Jesus as the paschal lamb who has been sacrificed for his people’s salvation. Jesus celebrated the Last Supper with his disciples during Passover.
Jesus was crucified during Passover week, making the ultimate sacrifice of his life. He is often referred to as the “Lamb of God” in the Bible. During Easter Jesus’ passover from death to life is celebrated.
From lambs to lilies, there are many beautiful Easter symbols that have significance to us. But do you know that the origin of the Easter egg is based on ancient fertility lore? And that the Easter bunny tradition came from the Germans?
It is traditional in many countries to have egg hunts and games using plastic eggs often filled with candy treats, helping to mark the end of Lent. Each year in Washington, D.C., there is an egg-roll on the lawn of the White House. This custom is traced back to Sunday School picnics and parades at Easter in the years before the Civil War.
The Easter rabbit also has its origin in pre-Christian fertility lore, while the hare was the Egyptian symbol of fertility.
The familiar, “Easter Bunny,” who visits children on Easter morning, followed German immigrants to the American colonies in the 18th century. Initially, children fashioned nests for their Easter Bunnies out of bonnets, hats, or boxes; eventually, these became the colorful Easter baskets that we use today.
The word Easter may have been an old German word for “east,” which in turn comes from a Latin word for “dawn.” This could be the origin of our traditional Sunrise Service, held on Easter Sunday in many areas of the world, including the United States.
Some Easter events you can attend locally include:
A special Easter Egg Hunt will be held today, Thursday, April 14th at 4:00 p.m. at NHC Moulton, 300 Hospital St. All employees, their families and the community are invited. Eggs will be provided.
Lawrence County Dream Center Easter Egg Hunt – Sat., April 16, Town Creek City Park. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos at 10 a.m. and the Easter egg hunt begins at noon. Also in Town Creek, there will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at noon at the Town Creek Ball Park.
A special Easter service at Mt. Hope Baptist will be held on Good Friday at 7:30 p.m. The church will also host a Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, at 10 a.m., and Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday with another Easter Service at 10:30 a.m.
For more information visit www.MtHopeBaptistAL.com
Corinth Baptist will hold its Sunrise Service at 7:00 a.m.
Courtland Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. April 16, at 10:30 a.m., lunch will be served with an egg hunt to follow. They will also have the Kona Ice truck there.
Caddo Congregational Christian Church, located east of Caddo Cafeteria on Co. Rd. 214, Trinity, will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 10:30. Sunday Sunrise Service begins at 6:00 a.m., with a breakfast to follow. Everyone is invited to attend.
Alice Hitt will open her property for an outdoor Sunrise Service in an open field at 3561 Co. Rd. 214, Hillsboro, AL at 6:00 a.m. The area is located a fourth of a mile west of Reed’s Grocery, and about three miles east of Langtown. Visitors are requested to arrive about 15 minutes before sunrise. Everyone is invited to attend the breakfast following the ceremony. For more information contact Alice Hitt at 256-476-8834.
Oak Grove FCM is holding a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Everyone is invited.
Old Town Creek Baptist will hold an Easter Outdoor Worship Celebration at 11:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The event will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.
