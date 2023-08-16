The Lawrence County Commission announced it will begin accepting bids to renovate the old courthouse. Bidding will open on August 29th at 2:00 p.m. in Commission office chambers.  A special meeting has been scheduled for Friday, September 1st to accept and/or reject bids. 

“We had our pre-bid on Thursday and had a very good turnout. We had 18 contractors show up, and six general contractors, which is pretty much unheard of these days, so we’ve got some good competition,” explained Kelly Howard of Martin & Cobey Construction. “I’m excited about who showed up and there are some very good contractors, so things are looking pretty good as far as competitive bids.” 

