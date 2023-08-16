The Lawrence County Commission announced it will begin accepting bids to renovate the old courthouse. Bidding will open on August 29th at 2:00 p.m. in Commission office chambers. A special meeting has been scheduled for Friday, September 1st to accept and/or reject bids.
“We had our pre-bid on Thursday and had a very good turnout. We had 18 contractors show up, and six general contractors, which is pretty much unheard of these days, so we’ve got some good competition,” explained Kelly Howard of Martin & Cobey Construction. “I’m excited about who showed up and there are some very good contractors, so things are looking pretty good as far as competitive bids.”
In addition to new administrative offices, if a bid is approved, plans for the renovation will include an event hall equipped with a portable stage and state of the art audio visual system. This event hall would serve as a place that the public could use for weddings, receptions, meetings, and other events. Plans will also include building a permanent stage on the courthouse lawn that would hopefully bring about more entertainment to the downtown area.
The Lawrence County Courthouse was constructed in 1936 out of limestone sourced in Russellville. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
Contractors are now invited to submit their bids for the renovation project. The bidding process is expected to be highly competitive, with companies vying for the opportunity to work on this monumental restoration. The renovation is projected to take anywhere from 18-20 months to complete once a bid is approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.