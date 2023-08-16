Moulton Middle School achieves blue ribbon status

Principal Hathorn and Vice Principal Coan display blue ribbon award.

Moulton Middle School is basking in the limelight after being named a prestigious “Blue Ribbon School” by the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence program. This recognition, which is a testament to the school's dedication to academic excellence and student achievement, places Moulton Middle School among the elite educational institutions in the country.

The Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, a national organization, honors schools that demonstrate high levels of student achievement or significant improvements in closing the achievement gap. Schools that earn this distinction are recognized for their commitment to fostering a positive learning environment, rigorous curriculum, and innovative teaching practices by meeting various benchmarks and student, staff, and parent surveys. 

