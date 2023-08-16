Moulton Middle School achieves blue ribbon status

Moulton Middle School is basking in the limelight after being named a prestigious “Blue Ribbon School” by the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence program. This recognition, which is a testament to the school's dedication to academic excellence and student achievement, places Moulton Middle School among the elite educational institutions in the country.
The Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, a national organization, honors schools that demonstrate high levels of student achievement or significant improvements in closing the achievement gap. Schools that earn this distinction are recognized for their commitment to fostering a positive learning environment, rigorous curriculum, and innovative teaching practices by meeting various benchmarks and student, staff, and parent surveys.
Principal Michael Hathorn shared, “We want to be the best school we can be for our community and for our students and going through this process helped us see where we needed improvement. It was a blueprint that showed us what areas we needed to work on.”
There are nine performance categories in which a school must excel to qualify for blue ribbon status, including Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional Community Leadership, Educational Vitality, School, Family, and Community Partnerships, and Indicators of Success.
MMS's journey to becoming a Blue Ribbon School has been marked by hard work, dedication, and collaboration among students, teachers, administrators, and the broader community. In January 2022, with both a brand-new Principal and Vice Principal, Moulton Middle began the process, and by May 2022 reached the second level of the program. Just over a year later, the school has achieved the third and highest status, “Lighthouse”.
Vice Principal Tina Coan echoed Hathorn’s sentiments adding that, “At the end of the assessment they would give us an action plan that included indicators of areas that we needed to work on, and then we’d come up with things that we could do to address those indicators. The teachers were really great and the kid’s honesty in the surveys really helped us to grow and become a better school. Especially with Mr. Hathorn and I being new, it really gave us an idea of what we needed to get in there and do.”
The announcement has sparked excitement and celebrations throughout the community. Local officials and parents have lauded the school's achievement as a source of inspiration and pride, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the community as a whole. So far, MMS is the fourth school in the Lawrence County School District to achieve blue ribbon status, joining The Career Tech Center, Mount Hope Elementary and Hatton High School.
“One of the great things about our teachers is that they are honest, and we all have the same goal in mind. We want what’s best for our students and however we can serve them in that manner whether it be educationally, socially, or emotionally, we want to try to meet those needs for them. And I think one thing we’ve really done a good job of, and this comes from the top of the district down--is that we want to do what’s best for our kids,” said Hathorn.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith praised the school's accomplishment, noting that it reflects the district's commitment to providing high-quality education to all students. "We’re very proud of Moulton Middle School and their staff members for achieving this status. There’s been a great deal of hard work and effort put into this process and we look forward to it being completed in our other schools.”
