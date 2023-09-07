A fascination with the law; enough to last a lifetime becomes a family affair

Judge Angela Terry and her husband, Shannon, who supports her career decisions and is her biggest fan. 

Judge Angela Terry’s fascination with Harper Lee and her one-hit-wonder of a book that has captured the hearts and minds of readers young and old, didn’t begin until she read “To Kill A Mockingbird” (TKAM) for the first time in Governor Albert Brewer’s Professionalism class her third year of law school. “He had us read it and write a three-page paper that he didn’t grade, but would not release the grade for the class unless the paper was written,” recalled Judge Terry. “He said no one should practice law without having read that book.”

 As he was her favorite law professor and such a gentleman, she knew it must be a good book. “Several years after I graduated from law school, I went to Monroeville for the first time and I loved it!” she exclaimed. “When we travel we always try to find a bookstore and I buy anything Mockingbird or Harper Lee related.”

