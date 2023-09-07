A fascination with the law; enough to last a lifetime becomes a family affair

Judge Angela Terry’s fascination with Harper Lee and her one-hit-wonder of a book that has captured the hearts and minds of readers young and old, didn’t begin until she read “To Kill A Mockingbird” (TKAM) for the first time in Governor Albert Brewer’s Professionalism class her third year of law school. “He had us read it and write a three-page paper that he didn’t grade, but would not release the grade for the class unless the paper was written,” recalled Judge Terry. “He said no one should practice law without having read that book.”
As he was her favorite law professor and such a gentleman, she knew it must be a good book. “Several years after I graduated from law school, I went to Monroeville for the first time and I loved it!” she exclaimed. “When we travel we always try to find a bookstore and I buy anything Mockingbird or Harper Lee related.”
She has amassed a collection that includes a photo of Lee with actor Robert Duvall (who played the character Boo Radley in the movie) and Horton Foote. “Foote wrote the screenplay for the movie,” she pointed out, “That is a copy of the screenplay with his signature on it,” she indicated another framed piece in her collection.
Judge Terry has been to see the play in Monroeville twice. “This past spring it was with a group of fellow judges. Chief Justice Tom Parker got the actors to do a special show for just judges last year, this year and next year.” Later this year she will see it again in Birmimgham at the National Tour with Richard Thomas (Thomas portrayed John Boy on the family television show “The Walton’s” as Atticus.
Terry herself didn’t always aspire to enter the legal profession, she just knew that she wasn’t interested in traditional jobs in fields like education, health care and clerical work.An aunt reminded her that she’d once mentioned the legal profession so she began to consider the pros and cons. One of the most valuable pros was that she loved to read. Since there is an almost unbelievable amount of reading required of law students and lawyers, that was one huge point in favor of her taking this important step into her future.
Being in the high school band and taking the advanced diploma courses had left little time for reading for pleasure then. It wasn’t until after college that it became a passion for her. Even then, she didn’t read as much as she would have liked. Her whirlwind life really took on momentum when she married Shannon Terry on Wednesday, moved to Birmingham the following day, took three days to ‘sorta’ settle in, then started law school on Monday. She is the first to say that, yes, it was as hard as people say it is. “I remember feeling guilty if I took time to wash my hair,” she laughed.
She took on the added responsibility of becoming editor of the Journal of Trial Advocacy and was selected as Chief Justice of the Moot Court Board. She graduated from Cumberland School of Law in 1998 in the top 20 percent of her class. The bar exam was three, eight-hour days of grulingly intense testing that consisted of writing several essays and multi-state questions of which some had very complicated answers. “You never know what subjects your questions will focus on so you have to study everything!”
She spent the week before, the most important test she would ever take, not craming for the ordeal, but packing up to move yet again. She spent the weekend in a hotel room to be closer to the building where the testing would take place. “The fire alarm went off the night before and disrupted most of the students staying there. It was unnerving to say the least. That was in July and it would be September 25 before she learned that she’d been granted a license to practice law by way of a notice posted on a wall in the Alabama Supreme Court Building.
She loves the law, but says that doesn’t necessarily mean that she loves all laws. “It’s like medicine,” she explained, “Laws change. I’m in my 25th year now and I still have to study all the time. There is enough to hold your interest for a lifetime,” she said. She considers it an honor to have a law license.
A little over 14 years ago she ran for the office of District Judge and won the seat. Since then she has tried cases ranging from those related to juveniles to the infamous case of Nosey the Elephant. “We got calls from all over the world about that one, we even got a call from Ukraine,” she said. She enjoys presiding over cases and demands decorium and professionalism in her courtroom at all times.
She admires those in the legal profession who take pride in their intregity. “I’m old-fashioned,” she said with a note of pride. “I believe in maintaining your integrity, that’s one thing that can’t be taught, you have to have it ingrained into you.”
She expects the lawyers who bring cases into her courtroom to be honest, ethical, professional and prepared. “I can tell you every lawyer who has ever lied to me,” she said, suddenly very serious. Among the many lawyers she says have become examples to young lawyers by their courtroom demeanor are Tim Littrell, Travis Hardwick, and Philip Reich, among others.
“I have benefitted from coming up through the ranks hearing lawyers at a time when professionalism and civility were the norm,” she said.
Not surprisingly, one of the lawyers whose ethics and character she most admires is a humble, unpretentious character in her favorite book. His name is Atticus Finch.
Terry considers Atticus the epitome of professionalism. “He is assigned a case he knows he cannot win,” she describes, “He knows it will come at a great personal and professional sacrifice for him, but he gives it his all.” She especially admires the brilliant way Gregory Peck portrayed him in the movie. “It further endears him. He is a single father doing the best he can with a precious little girl,” she continued. “His solid advice to her to look at things like others do resonates with all of us.” Her favorite part of the book is when Atticus is giving his closing arguments to the jury. “He is telling them how the courts are the great levelers among us. As part of my love (obsession) I once had a female English bulldog named Atticus. We called her Atti,” Terry laughed.
She looks back at the advances that have opened up for women over the past century. “It’s just been a hundred years ago that women were allowed to vote,” she pointed out. “It has only been since 1967 that females were allowed on juries.”
With Veteran’s Day drawing closer, she is reminded of just how important those milestones are, “People have sacrificed their lives so that we could enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today, like the right to vote, and so many young people don’t take advantage of that privilige.” She encourages everyone to be involved, to educate themselves on the issues of the day. “Every vote counts,” she stressed.
She doesn’t have a lot of spare time, although now that they have finally finished remodeling the house they bought 20 years ago, she does have more of it. The circa 1907 house, known locally as the Cowan House, has been an ongoing project but it has been fun and has taught her a lot.
She plays piano for the early service at Moulton Baptist Church where she and Shannon teach the College & Career Class. When she does have some leisure time she reads, and spends what time she can with her daughter Ashley, now in her final year of law school at the University of Alabama.
The attraction to the legal profession doesn’t stop there; her husband, Shannon, is going to Birmingham School of Law on Saturdays. He still works his full-time job as Operations Manager of Bunge. He travels a lot. He has thirteen plants in the United States and two in Canada. “We might practice together someday,” she said, flashing her lovely smile. “You never know!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.