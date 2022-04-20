A Community Health Awareness event is coming to North Courtland next weekend, according to organizers.
The event will kick off on Friday, April 29, with an educational field day for students. On Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, the event will open to the public, organizers said.
The free health fair, held at the R.A. Hubbard High School football field, will feature Nutrition education and cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and presentations by the Urban Youth STEAM Academy of Alabama A&M University.
Health screenings will include blood pressure checks, glucose screening, COVID testing, and on Saturday and Sunday, COVID vaccines provided to adults, Neighborhood Collective’s Felicia Williams said.
She said the Lawrence County Extension Office is also partnering with organizers to bring a mobile interactive unit to the event for hands-on demonstrations and activities.
Williams said the event is about expanding health services and education to rural and underserved communities in Lawrence County. She hopes the event will see countywide participation.
The health fair will focus on healthy eating, exercising and overall healthier living. Visitors will hear from health experts and professionals including Urban Specialist Dr. Tamara Warren, Urban SNAP-ED Coordinator Adriane Langham, and Regional SNAP-ED Educator Della Taylor.
The three-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for participating schools R.A. Hubbard High and Hazlewood Elementary on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the event will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
