Barrett talks conservation at Rotary Club

The Lawrence County Rotary Club welcomed Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett. The lifelong conservationist serves as the organization’s outreach and education coordinator. She spoke with the club about Bankhead National Forest, Wild Alabama, and its ongoing environmental efforts.
Wild Alabama was incorporated in 1991 as the Bankhead Monitor. In 1994, the name changed to Wild Alabama to reflect the organization’s state-wide work. By 2001, the organization’s work had grown to encompass the southeast. In acknowledgement of their regional responsibilities, Wild Alabama became Wild South.
In 2007, Wild South merged with the Southern Appalachian Biodiversity Project. The headquarters moved to Asheville, N.C. But in 2020, Wild South restructured to produce an independent organization to focus on Alabama’s wilderness. Wild South remained a regional entity. The new organization was again named Wild Alabama.
The new organization commenced operations on Jan. 1, 2021, with Maggie Johnston as the executive director. There were two staff members. Today, it has seven staff members, an intern, a hundred volunteers, and holds monthly events in Bankhead and Talladega National Forests.
“Our board of directors, our staff, and all of our volunteers have done an amazing job growing the organization and protecting our forests,” said Barrett.
Though Wild Alabama is a statewide conservation group, they focus their efforts on a few areas.
“Our main target areas for forest protection are the national forests in Alabama, and particularly the Bankhead National Forest and the Talladega National Forest, and all three wilderness areas: Sipsey Wilderness, Cheaha Wilderness, and Dugger Mountain Wilderness,” said Barrett. “It’s a real blessing to be able to work in some of those places – some of the most beautiful places in Alabama.”
The organization is funded through a mix of grants and public donations. Recently, Wild Alabama received two grants amounting to $143,000.
“About a month ago, [we] received a $93,000 grant front the legacy trails foundation that will enable us to hire a contractor to assess all the trails in the Sipsey Wilderness and to do all the remedial work that needs to be done on those trails, along with other work that needs to be done in the Wilderness,” said Barrett. “So that was a huge victory right there.
“And we recently received a $50,000 grant from [Ford], their Bronco Fund, which we can use for basically any kind of forest protection work that we do. We didn’t even have to write the grant; they offered this to us.”
According to Ford’s website, “The Bronco Wild Fund mission is to empower our organization, dealer network, and communities to responsibly connect people to the outdoors. It’s all about providing access, promoting preservation, and encouraging everyone to explore nature with new and exciting resources.”
Since its inception, Forest Watch has been a key facet of Wild Alabama’s conservation efforts. The organization monitors the federal Forest Service to ensure its adherence to the 2004 Forest Revision Plan. They are an active member of the Bankhead Liaison Panel, ground-truth timber harvesting, and participate in restoration monitoring tours.
“We feel like it’s our job to make sure that everything that they do is compatible to the 2004 Forest Revision Plan,” Barrett explained.
Wild Alabama utilizes guided hikes inside the national forests as part of their education and outreach program. The hikes occur at least once a month.
“Those continue to be very well attended and successful,” said Barrett.
Last year, Cullman residents John and Rhonda Riley purchased 47 acres of land next to Bankhead Forest. At Wild Alabama’s strategic planning weekend, Rhonda presented the deed to a portion of the land to Wild Alabama board members. The remaining 40 acres were leased to the organization in a 25 year agreement worth one dollar per acre.
According to Barrett, a new Wild Alabama facility will be built on the seven acres at the northern edge of the land. All of the land will be dedicated to conservation.
“Our challenge now is to figure out how to build a building that comes as close as possible to hovering on the land, so that we will have the least impact on the land as possible,” said Barrett. “That’s what we’re looking at – trying to have the least impact and do the most good with this gift.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.