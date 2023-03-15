Barrett talks conservation at Rotary Club

Barrett

The Lawrence County Rotary Club welcomed Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett. The lifelong conservationist serves as the organization’s outreach and education coordinator. She spoke with the club about Bankhead National Forest, Wild Alabama, and its ongoing environmental efforts.

Wild Alabama was incorporated in 1991 as the Bankhead Monitor. In 1994, the name changed to Wild Alabama to reflect the organization’s state-wide work. By 2001, the organization’s work had grown to encompass the southeast. In acknowledgement of their regional responsibilities, Wild Alabama became Wild South.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.