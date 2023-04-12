Hatton Senior Center donates to animal shelter

From left, top row: Norman Pool, Liz Ray, Diane Reed, Mary Cameron. Bottom: Bobbie Flanagan, Dorothy Robbins, and Margaret Blankenship.

The Hatton Senior Center donated a box of items to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter last week. The items were accepted by County Commissioner Norman Pool on behalf of the shelter. Interim site manager Debra Burroughs delivered the box on Friday.

After being appointed as interim manager, Burroughs sought an idea. 

