Hatton Senior Center donates to animal shelter

The Hatton Senior Center donated a box of items to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter last week. The items were accepted by County Commissioner Norman Pool on behalf of the shelter. Interim site manager Debra Burroughs delivered the box on Friday.
After being appointed as interim manager, Burroughs sought an idea.
She wanted the center to give back. She considered opening a donation bin for people to deliver animal food and treats.
“I was just trying to think of something we could do for the county, so I came up with that idea,” said Burroughs.
The other ladies liked the idea, so they did it. The center sent out fliers to let people know about the drive.
On March 1, they started collecting donations. Citizens brought bags of dog and cat food. The center also received several bags of animal treats. After a month of donations, the center had a sizable amount of goods.
With March finished, Commissioner Normal Pool arrived to visit the senior center ladies and see the results of their hard work. He was greeted by welcoming faces and a box of food.
“He accepted it for the animal shelter,” said Burroughs.
Though Pool accepted the food and treats, Burroughs delivered them to the shelter. She dropped off the box on Monday.
“We just did it for the county,” said Burroughs.
Burroughs is unsure whether the drive will return in the future.
“I don’t know, to be honest,” said Burroughs. “Next time we do something like this we’ll probably do something different for another place.”
