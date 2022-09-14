Marcus Echols announces candidacy

Marcus Echols has announced his candidacy to seek election for County Commission District 4.
A resident of Moulton, Alabama, Echols is a 1989 Lawrence County High School graduate who also attended Athens State University and Alabama A&M University. He is a member of the Church of Christ.
Echols is retired/disabled but works as a Residential Manager/Non-Profit and is a part of the COC Food Pantry/Soup Kitchen and Empowering Strategies Corporation.
Echols was an employee of the Quarter at Sequel, formerly known as Three Springs Residential Treatment Center.
A member of the Democratic Party since 2020, Echols has held the position of Chairman of Lawrence County. He was also Lawrence County's 2017 Citizen of the Year.
Echols believes in growth for Lawrence County.
"I'm running to fight for an aggressive push for growth in infrastructure, repair and upgrades that will attract new businesses," Echols said. "That is why I will lead the fight for Lawrence County to go county wide wet seven days a week."
Echols said he will use 35% of the alcohol taxes to build up the county's cities/towns and help attract growth.
He also plans to properly fund the library and encourage the growth of the county's youth in technology.
"I'm going to create a scholarship for the Lawrence County Electronics and Robotics Program from my own pay," Echols said. "That way no child or parent will have to worry about fees."
