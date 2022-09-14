Marcus Echols announces candidacy

Echols

Marcus Echols has announced his candidacy to seek election for County Commission District 4. 

A resident of Moulton, Alabama, Echols is a 1989 Lawrence County High School graduate who also attended Athens State University and Alabama A&M University. He is a member of the Church of Christ. 

