A Hillsboro woman died Friday morning in a head-on collision on Alabama 67 in Somerville, according to state troopers.
Starshekia D. Lyle, 29, was fatally injured when the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander she was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer at about 4 a.m., troopers said. The wreck occurred at mile marker 26 of Alabama 67, near the intersection with Watkins Lane.
