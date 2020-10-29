Lawrence County 4-H Chick Chain winners selected

The Lawrence County Extension Office announced the 2020 Lawrence County 4-H Chick Chain winners this week after the program’s Chick Chain Show and Auction on Monday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said the event was not opened to the public, however, Chick Chain participants were able to hold the event and auction using Facebook Live.
The program began in June when each participant selected 12 three-day-old chicks from three different breeds and cared for them for about 22 weeks leading up to the Show and Auction. The 4-H students then chose their three best chickens from the same breed to show at the Chick Chain event this week.
Students also submitted a Record Book, which provides a detailed history of care for the students’ chickens from the day they were sent home to the day of the event, Shanklin said.
Judges from Walker, Winston and Cherokee counties selected the winners.
In the Junior Division, Gus Smith won first place, Catherine Calahan and Chloe Elkins came in second place, and third-place winners were Aaron Brewer and Isabella Goodman. Mary Jane Dobbins won first place in the Intermediate Division.
Winners were also selected by bird breeds. Catherine Calahan won first place in her category for the best Rhode Island Red chicks. In the same breed category, Isabella Goodman placed second, Gus Smith third, and Aaron Brewer won fourth place.
Chloe Elkins won first place for her Plymouth Rock chickens. Elkins also won Grand Champion Pen and was the Record Book winner. Calahan placed as the Reserve Pen Grand Champion.
Shanklin said a Facebook Live Auction was held during the event, where the students sold their chickens for $26 to $40 a bird. She thanked event sponsors: the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association, Alabama Farm Credit, Randolph Savings, Moulton Lions Club and United Way of Lawrence County.
