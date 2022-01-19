Community comes together to help fellow service member

Local resident Vicky Morese, a member of Moulton First United Methodist, knew her church would step in to help when hearing about another member falling and breaking a hip recently. What she didn’t expect to hear was that the church was the second group to volunteer for the project.
Local artist David Goodlett, who is also known in the community for his own efforts in giving back, found himself in need of a wheelchair ramp after his recent fall. The American Legion Post 25, which operates on the motto: “veterans serving other veterans,” were the first to volunteer for the project.
American Legion Post 25 Commander Phillip Terry said his organization stepped in knowing that Goodlett was a Korean War veteran, but he was glad to hear members of Goodlett’s church also wanted to help.
“David and Peggy Goodlett have been members of our congregation for years,” Morese said. “So, when I found out the American Legion had already volunteered to build a ramp for David, I called Phillip Terry and asked him if our ramp builders could join. He very graciously said yes.”
She said giving back to the Goodletts just proves good-hearted charity comes full circle as David Goodlett had served on the church’s mission team building accessibility ramps for others for years.
“He has helped build many ramps himself,” Morese said. “And what a deserving couple—Peggy and David are such Godly people. It was a blessing to give back to them because they’ve been giving to their community for years.”
“There are some talented people in Lawrence County, because between the two groups volunteering, it turned out to be a tremendous project, and it was just a blessing for everyone,” she added.
Morese said there were five church members assisting with the project last week, including Danny Dutton, Ron Mercer, Paul Lott, John Montgomery, and Marshal Lewey. Terry was among those American Legion volunteers, which also included Roger Loosier and Matt Letson.
As a fellow woodworker, Terry said Goodlett had many tips and well-intended advice to give volunteers constructing the ramp.
Goodlett is known for carving the 12-foot monument displayed prominently in the center of the Oakville Indian Mounds Museum—his statue of Cherokee legend Sequoyah. According to the museum, Goodlett is known across the state for his American Indian creations and is also known as the founder of Alabama’s first woodcarving educational programs.
“We were honored to help David, who has served his community with his work to preserve heritage and history in Lawrence County, and also his work building ramps for others in need,” Terry said.
Terry, who also dabbles in woodcarving, said he was especially glad this ramp was being built for someone who can appreciate the handy work.
He said Peggy Goodlett had requested the ramp be built so it could be easily uninstalled. Terry and his team fashioned the structure so it could be recycled and used again when the need arises for someone else.
He said the Goodlett’s accessibility ramp is the sixth ramp built by the local American Legion post, which began building ramps for veterans about two to three years ago. The organization also helps where it can, providing utility bill or medical expense assistance to veterans and their families.
“Our society needs to have people helping others,” added Terry. “We really need to step up—we’re living in a time when we’re so segregated by the virus and other obstacles, but when we can come together for the greater good, we can build stronger better communities. Great things can happen when we work together.”
