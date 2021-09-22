Lawrence sophomores attend 2021 Career Connections Expo

Lawrence County sophomores from each of the county’s four high schools and the Lawrence County Career Technical Center attended the annual Career Connections Expo, which was held in Moulton on Friday.
Organizers say the event, which was first held for county students in 2016, is designed to expose students to careers that are available locally.
The 2021 Career Expo featured 25 vendors covering at least 16 different career-path options, according to the Lawrence County School System. Vendors were made up of local industries, businesses and companies.
Representatives from Calhoun Community College, Northwest-Shoals Community College, and the University of North Alabama were available to students interested in pursuing continued education after high school. Organizers said the expo allows students to explore several avenues for future career choices and educational paths students may begin looking into in the 10th grade.
“The vendors engaged with students about the different careers, requirements for such a career and wages and benefits they could expect in a career similar to what was being discussed,” the school system posted to social media following the event. “Students learned about potential jobs in our area and about opportunities to job shadow these businesses.”
The expo also featured a Robotics Technology Park mobile lab from Tanner, according to organizers. During the event, the lab was available for student tours.
Business, industry and organizational representatives present at the expo included Joe Wheeler EMC and JWEMC FlashFiber, the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, members of local fire and rescue department and Lawrence County EMS responders, North American Lighting, The Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Lawrence County Extension Office, General Electric Company, TBAKI, LLC and several others.
The 2021 Career Connections Expo was held at Lawrence County High School gym on Friday, Sept. 17.
