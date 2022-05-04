Academic and student life programs at Huntingdon College presented awards for scholarship and service during the annual Awards Convocation held Friday, April 22, 2022. Awards to individuals are included below; honor society inductions will be announced separately.
Jane Williams Awards
In 1946, Jane Williams of Miami, Florida, a 1942 Huntingdon graduate, established an endowment for these freshman awards. In her view, the endowment enabled her “to make a more substantial gift toward the building of a greater Huntingdon.”
The Jane Williams Scholastic Achievement Award is given to the sophomore-level students who earned the highest grade point averages during their freshman year. This year’s Jane Williams Scholastic Achievement Award recipient, from Lawrence County and is a member of the Class of 2024, is:
Abigail Grace Cook, Moulton, Alabama.
