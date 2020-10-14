Lawrence County found itself on the state’s “low risk” list this week in the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 assessment map while three other neighboring counties were listed as “very high risk.”
Lawrence was listed as a “moderate risk” last week until ADPH updated its findings on Friday. ADPH designated Morgan County, as well as Limestone and Franklin counties, as “very high risk” in considering potential for spread of the virus across the state.
ADPH determines the status of each county based on multiple metrics, including the number of days COVID-19 cases consistently decreased in a given county or whether new cases have increased. The risk assessment map indicated new COVID-19 cases have been on decline in Lawrence County for at least 14 days as of Friday.
The risk assessment showed testing goals were met and the percentage of positive tests found in the county as well as hospital visits for coronavirus-like symptoms were also on the decline in Lawrence County for the past two weeks.
ADPH said it lags data recorded for seven days between updates to “allow for completeness in reporting.”
“These data can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated, which means the risk categories could change from red (“very high risk”) to green (“low risk”) and back to red,” the ADPH site states. The site updates its risk assessment once a week each Friday.
As of Wednesday, ADPH reported 54 new cases in Lawrence County since last Thursday, which brought the county’s total confirmed cases to 741. Two additional COVID-19 deaths were also reported in Lawrence County last week, which brings the county’s confirmed death count to 28, according to ADPH data.
Statewide, 14,323 new COVID-19 cases were found in the last two weeks, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday, Alabama reported a total of 167,193 confirmed cases, 2,509 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and 156 probable deaths. For daily updated statistics from the state health department, visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html.
