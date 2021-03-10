First responders were called to a camper fire on Lawrence County Road 434 in the Caddo community early Tuesday morning, according to Caddo-Midway Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Clark.
He said the camper, which was parked in the 4400 block of County Road 434, was deemed a total loss following the blaze, but the resident was left uninjured.
“The cause is undetermined at this time,” he said Tuesday.
Chalybeate Volunteer Fire was called to assist Caddo-Midway Volunteer Department shortly after the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.