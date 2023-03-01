Traffic stop leads to arrest

Morgan

On Friday, Feb. 10, Moulton Police Officers Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya and Tabitha Campbell were patrolling along AL-Highway 157 when they stopped a vehicle at Lawrence Funeral Home. The officers approached the vehicle and conversed with the three occupants. 

During the stop, the officers discovered the two female passengers possessed drug paraphernalia in the form of a glass smoking pipe. Dejoya and Campbell noted an unidentified residue on the pipe. 

