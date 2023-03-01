Traffic stop leads to arrest

On Friday, Feb. 10, Moulton Police Officers Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya and Tabitha Campbell were patrolling along AL-Highway 157 when they stopped a vehicle at Lawrence Funeral Home. The officers approached the vehicle and conversed with the three occupants.
During the stop, the officers discovered the two female passengers possessed drug paraphernalia in the form of a glass smoking pipe. Dejoya and Campbell noted an unidentified residue on the pipe.
The two females were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
During processing, additional contraband was discovered by Lawrence County Corrections Deputies. Campbell reported to the jail to assist corrections deputies.
One of the individuals, Shana Baldwin Morgan, had concealed a plastic baggie inside her person. It contained a substance identified as methamphetamine.
The incident was documented. Campbell received arrest warrants for second degree promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance. The warrants were served to Morgan, 49, at her Will Street residence on Friday, Feb. 17.
Officers arrested Morgan and transported her to the Lawrence County Jail. She remains behind bars. Her bond is set at $3,500.
