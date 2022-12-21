Kids craft at Pond Spring General Joe Wheeler Home

Visitors journeyed to the Pond Spring General Joe Wheeler Home on Sunday, Dec. 11 to take part in the Pond Spring Christmas Open House. In total, 49 visited for the open house.
The event lasted from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. A hot chocolate and cookie bar greeted the guests, and Kyla Jo Gray, from the Lawrence County Public Library, joined attendees at 2:00 p.m. for a kids’ storytime. Parents were invited to join, and 10 kids listened as Gray read two stories to those gathered around her. After the storytelling, seven kids created crafts with Carrie Jewellson, the secretary of the Friends of the General Joe Wheeler Foundation.
John Griffin, director of Pond Spring, called the turnout a great success. Robert Jewellson, president of the Friends of the General Joe Wheeler Foundation, organized the event alongside his wife, Secretary Carrie Jewellson. Robert said he and his wife are happy to contribute their time to Pond Spring as a tribute to General Joe Wheeler.
“General Joe Wheeler deserves a lot of respect due to all of his service and everything that he’s done here in Alabama and everywhere else,” said Jewellson. “From being in the legislature to everything else [that he did.] And it’s just part of our history.
“It’s busy, but we do what we can.”
As the new year closes in, the Jewellsons and Griffin look forward to what it will bring for Pond Spring. Griffin is organizing a guest speaker for the third Monday of each month at the home. Jewellson and the friends foundation are hoping to hold their third annual archery tournament in February. Other events are also in the works.
“We’re trying to find things that people are interested in to get them out there to the Wheeler house to learn about history and everything about Joe Wheeler there is,” said Jewellson.
