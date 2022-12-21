Kids craft at Pond Spring General Joe Wheeler Home

Despite the dreary weather, guests enjoyed spending an afternoon at the historic site.

 Contributed

Visitors journeyed to the Pond Spring General Joe Wheeler Home on Sunday, Dec. 11 to take part in the Pond Spring Christmas Open House. In total, 49 visited for the open house. 

The event lasted from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. A hot chocolate and cookie bar greeted the guests, and Kyla Jo Gray, from the Lawrence County Public Library, joined attendees at 2:00 p.m. for a kids’ storytime. Parents were invited to join, and 10 kids listened as Gray read two stories to those gathered around her. After the storytelling, seven kids created crafts with Carrie Jewellson, the secretary of the Friends of the General Joe Wheeler Foundation. 

