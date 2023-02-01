Perfect recipe for a rainy day

Pair Spicy Corn Chowder with a healthy spinach salad, for a delicious winter meal.

On days when the sun hides somewhere in the dismal clouds and the chill of winter seems to seep into our bones, when warm sweaters are comforting, good books are intriguing, and long conversations with old friends are welcomed,  and are most often held in front of a cozy fireplace, with the scent of something scrumptious wafting in from the kitchen, what could be better than homemade soup? 

Here are some original recipes that have been tried and tested. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.