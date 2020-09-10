Projects are moving forward for several Lawrence County industries and businesses, which could mean more job opportunities in the area, according to Industrial Development Board President and CEO Tabitha Pace.
In a regular meeting Tuesday, Pace gave board members an update on three industries inside Lawrence County.
She said Lockheed Martin has recently finished construction on two buildings at their facility in Courtland according to an expansion project that was announced last September. The missile and defense industry had entered into a contract with the U.S. Army last fall, which set in motion Lockheed Martin's plans for a 77,000-square-foot facility to produce and develop a long-range hypersonic weapons system at their Courtland site.
Officials said the expansion would bring at least 72 new jobs to the area.
Lockheed Martin has added 45 new jobs since the construction on the two buildings began, Pace told IDB members Tuesday. She said the company employed 95, but has since grown to 140 and should announce additional openings as the industry moves to construct two more buildings on its property within the next year.
An industry new to Lawrence County, CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., an automotive fluid producer, is still in the designing phase of construction, Pace said Tuesday.
"Our architectural committee has seen a proposed design, and they're going to get back with us with even more layout options," Pace said. "They're looking at turning dirt by May of next year. We feel good that that will kick off next spring."
The IDB announced in January CCI's plans to locate on a Mallard Fox West property near the Jack Daniel Cooperage. The Japanese-based company will bring about 28 jobs to the area.
Redland Cotton has a new facility on Alabama 157. Their new building is about 25,000-square-foot, which will allow them to add more jobs as well, according to Pace. She said the owner has not specified how many jobs will be added in Moulton from their expansion.
In other business, the board tabled decisions about the fiscal 2021 budget and election of officers for a voice vote before the board's next meeting on Oct. 1.
IDB Treasurer Carol Alexander asked that the budget be tabled for a time when all members could be present to discuss the decision. IDB Vice-Chairman Jeff Britnell and IDB member Rance Welborn were not present for Tuesday's meeting.
