The University of Saint Mary celebrated the close of another academic year and the achievements of the class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in McGilley Field House on USM's Leavenworth Campus, 4100 South 4th Street.
Traditionally, the university has honored all graduates at a single event. Because of the growth in the number of graduates, USM has elected to hold two ceremonies.
The 2022 commencement events honored the university's 361 graduates — a group composed of 209 undergraduate degree recipients, 111 master's degree recipients, and 41 doctoral degree recipients. The graduates hail from coast to coast and international destinations.
Steven Simpson, from Hillsboro graduated with a Master of Arts, Masters of Ed w/Concentration.
The ceremonies featured performances by the USM Community Band and Concert Chorale. Reflections were provided by student speakers Reagan Webster, an elementary education major from Saint Joseph, Missouri; Mary Christina Morrisey, a Doctor of Physical Therapy graduate from Topeka, Kansas; and Carrie Soper, a Master's in Counseling Psychology graduate from Overland Park, Kansas.
